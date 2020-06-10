Noooooo! Some Of Your Favorite Black-Owned Hair Brands Aren’t Black-Owned

In a matter of days, we have seen Miss Nancy and dem kneeling in kente cloth on Capitol Hill, Republican Senator Mitt Romney talking about “Black Lives Matter” and Terry Crews on Twitter crying about “Black supremacy.”

We are officially in the Twilight Zone—and clearly not going anywhere anytime soon.

But what’s making us travel even deeper into a different dimension is, apparently, some of your favorite “Black-owned” hair brands are not really black-owned, leaving many sistas confused, like myself, lost and feeling bamboozled.

See, it all started on June 7, when BeautyBossLab posted this comprehensive list, ruffling many of feathers. Take a look:

Then, days later, Black Twitter started popping off with “The Owner The product” tweets to remind us that not even Blue Magic, Cantu or African Pride is ours!

Welp! My childhood is ruined.

But here’s the deal, some of these companies such as African Pride, Carol’s Daughter and SheaMoisture may have been founded by African-Americans from the beginning, but later were sold off to larger white-owned conglomerates, Hype Hair noted.

Of course, some companies tried to soothe our pain on IG with Mane Essentials (another fave), admitting that while the company isn’t Black-owned, it prides itself with #BlackGirlMagic. Meanwhile, the folks over at Cantu, laid out their numbers in the #PullUpOrShutUp Challenge toting that Black people account for a whopping 67 percent of their staff, but the larger company that owns them? Not as good.

Take a look:

It’s not a secret that right now there has been a huge push on the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses because our lives and companies matter. But if you really need your tub of Eco Styler or that Shea Moisture coconut oil deep conditioner, I promise I won’t judge you.

BEAUTIES: Are you shocked to see that some of your favorite brands are not Black-owned?

