HB 12-DAY WEDDING PREP, DAY 4: CATERING

It is generally better to visit a few catering services to find out their different rates and menus. Once you decide on the caterer, provide them with details of the type of event you are holding, the number of guests, how long it is to run, its location, if you need any particular service style you want, and other important details. It is better to arrange for taste-testing to decide on the menu for your catering. If possible, get a letter of referral from the caterer to find out what other clients have to say about their services.

On a Budget? Try these helpful hints:

Cater it yourself! You will pay exactly what you want for food you want at your reception.

Have a good friend/family member who’s a great chef? Perhaps they’ll agree to cater it for you for only the cost of food and preparation – MUCH cheaper than spending the extra bucks on an in-demand service, and the food will still be delicious.

