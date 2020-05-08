Maxine Waters Loses Sister To Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has left many families mourning the loss of loved without being able to properly bury them. With the nation on social distancing orders, virtual funerals have become the only way for some to say goodbye. It’s unfathomable. Rep. Maxine Waters recently revealed she lost her sister to the coronavirus.

“It is one of the most painful things that I’ve ever had to experience in my life,” Rep. Waters told theGrio. “She had suffered. And so we are going through a very difficult time. It was not easy, but in many ways, I’m so glad she’s out of pain.”

Rep. Maxine Waters has been vocal about her sister’s arduous fight with the virus and, in April, dedicated congress’s $484 billion relief package legislation to her sister.

“I am going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, right now infected by the Coronavirus,” she said addressing Capitol Hill.

A CDC study, conducted in Atlanta, shows the Black community is at higher risk to contract the coronavirus. With states slowly loosening “stay at home” restrictions and some states opening back up for business, Rep. Waters wants Back people to take care of themselves because “The President of the United States does not care. He does not care about these deaths.”

“I want them to be aware that they gotta have masks. They can’t go out. They can’t party. They can’t be in groups. I want them to isolate as much as they can. I want us to honor all of that. I want us to be patient with all of that,” she also told TheGrio.

Homegoing services will be held in her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. We send our condolences to Rep. Maxine Waters and family.

