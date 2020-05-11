Mielle Organics’ New Rice Water Collection Brings The Benefits Of The Rice Water Treatment In A Smelly Good Bottle

D'Shonda Brown is a Brooklyn-based freelance writer, content creator and public speaker. In addition to writing for HelloBeautiful, she serves as the lead writer for America Hates US, contributor for Sad Girls Club and the lead columnist for The Rap Fest. To view her work and listen to her interviews, visit linktr.ee/SignedShonda or follow her Instagram at @SignedShonda

With the rice water trend rising in popularity thanks to beauty bloggers and YouTube tutorials from naturalistas, the two-step hair growth regimen is becoming a tried and true method in Black girl’s day-to-day styling routine.

Mielle Organics is tapping into the rice water market with their new Rice Water Collection that includes a Moisturizing Milk, Shine Mist, Clay Masque and Split End Therapy. “There are so many beauty benefits to using rice water. Rice specifically helps to cleanse and nourish hair strands while providing much-needed vitamins to your hair follicles,” CEO Monique Rodriguez shares with HelloBeautiful about using rice water as the central ingredient. “ I wanted to provide my customers with a product that not only solved their hair care needs, but also provided health benefits that we need now more than ever.”

With the launch of the collection on Mother’s Day (May 10th), the #MoreThanAStrand global beauty campaign will follow suit thereafter on June 1. On the date of the launch, Monique adds that she wants to pay homage to mothers and their relationships with beauty and self-love.

“Mother’s Day is a time of honoring all the women that enrich and nourish the lives of others, similar to the way this collection does our hair. They are often the first ones to care for our hair, and cultivate our beauty inside and out. I wanted to provide consumers with a product that will not only help them achieve their healthy hair goals, but also highlight the impact mothers have had on our lives. The launch of this collection speaks to that bond,” she explains to HelloBeautiful.

In an effort to empower mothers and young girls through survivor storytelling, education, entrepreneurship and economic development on a global scale, Mielle will travel the globe to find compelling stories of known and unknown influencer survivors of COVID-19, domestic violence, substance abuse, colorism, mental illnesses and more.

“I thought it was important to bring together mothers and daughters for our beauty campaign, #MoreThanAStrand, because I wanted to create a positive narrative surrounding their history with hair. In some ways, young girls often have a negative experience with getting their hair combed as a young child. Because most children are tender headed or haven’t found the right products or tools, it can be painful.” Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez exclusively shares with HelloBeautiful.

The #MoreThanAStrand global beauty campaign seeks to strengthen the bond between mothers and daughters across the tri-continent of U.S., Caribbean and Africa footprints through hair care. Monique continues to reflect on her own experience as a child and her hair’s relationship with herself and her mother, and adds, “There are even some young girls who had their hair done as a child, but were never told that they were beautiful. Even worse, that their hair was bad. My mother took me to the salon at an early age because my hair was too thick for her to handle.”

The campaign will be conceptualized through visual artistry, where each video will document the healing and survival experiences of influencers throughout the tri-continent using transition colors and creative digital components. “With #MoreThanAStrand, our goal is to help young girls confidently embrace their hair texture,” Rodriguez adds. “I want to instill values in young girls so that they can have a positive relationship with their hair. Your hair isn’t too thick and it’s beautiful.”

Mielle Organics will partner with celebrity influencers and community leaders across the tri-continent. The beauty brand will provide entrepreneurship opportunities and education through the extension of the Mielle Mavens program. Mielle will also give back by donating proceeds from sales to community based charities.

