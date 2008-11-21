Be Thankful These Kids Aren’t Yours

In this spirit of the upcoming holiday, I woke up this morning feeling thankful for my relatively well-behaved little man. After watching these clips of bad-ass kids, go give yours a hug and be thankful, too!

“SOULJA GIRL” HARASSES OLD WOMAN ON THE TRAIN

What IS it with girls and the subway?

SEVEN-YEAR-OLD LATARIAN MILTON STEALS GRANDMOTHER’S SUV

I think Milton actually surpassed O.J. Simpson as star of the worst “driving while black” incident ever.

KID SLAPS HIS MOM ON “DR. PHIL”

This clip had every parent saying “I wish he would have hit ME …”

BAD TEEN ON “MAURY”

This is just one of many bad-a$ kids that Maury Povich has on his show and sends to boot camp.

LATARIAN MILTON HITS GRANDMA OVER CHICKEN WING SPAT

He was so not-nice, he made the list twice!

Have a happy Thanksgiving!

