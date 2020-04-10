Rapper & Model Chynna Rogers Dead At Age 25

D'Shonda Brown is a Brooklyn-based freelance writer, content creator and public speaker. In addition to writing for HelloBeautiful, she serves as the lead writer for America Hates US, contributor for Sad Girls Club and the lead columnist for The Rap Fest. To view her work and listen to her interviews, visit linktr.ee/SignedShonda or follow her Instagram at @SignedShonda

On Wednesday, April 8th, Philly born and bred rapper and model Chynna Rogers passed away at the young age of 25 from an accidental drug overdose, as reported by a representative from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to TheWrap.

At just the young age of fourteen, Chynna kick started her career in entertainment with Ford Models, including catalog work, runway shows, and a denim campaign for DKNY alongside Vashtie Kola. Chynna began pursuing her music career a short year later when she caught the attention of A$AP Mob via Twitter when she asked A$AP Yams to be his intern, according to The New York Times.

While being mentored by A$AP Yams, who passed away in 2015 from accidental overdose, her association with the Harlem-based rap collective skyrocketed her fame after the release of singles such as “Glen Coco” (2014) and “Selfie” (2013), which soon became viral hits and recognized by The New York Times. Her debut six-track EP Ninety was released shortly after her 22nd birthday.

Just four months after the release of her EP in case i die first, her music garnered attention from top music review outlets such as Complex, who deemed the project as “ghostly” and “illusory”. Celebrities from singer Kehlani and rapper Vince Staples to Black Lightning actress China Anne McClain took to social media to pay their respects for the late rapper and say their heartfelt goodbyes.

Though death was a recurring theme in her music and tours, Chynna took to Instagram, on what would be her final post, to share her views about the parallels between death and music. “I think there’s too many soundtracks to our lives,” Chynna explained. “I need music to die to.”

Rogers’ manager John Miller confirmed Chynna’s passing in an email statement delivered to news outlets on Wednesday and additionally issued a statement via her family saying, “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.”

