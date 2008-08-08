Pitching In

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Just like sitting at a baseball game, you’ll be able to start cheering, “we want a pitcher… and a tall glass of water!” These beautiful, hand-blown glass pitchers will add a sparkle to your garden party any day.

This Blenko Pitcher is designed for passing, with pouring spouts on both sides and a shape that lets you take a firm grip.

Check out www.napastyle.com for more info and choose from Clear, Kiwi, Green or Blue.

Priced at 64 dollars apiece.

