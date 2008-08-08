Pitching In

CLOSE
Just like sitting at a baseball game, you’ll be able to start cheering, “we want a pitcher… and a tall glass of water!” These beautiful, hand-blown glass pitchers will add a sparkle to your garden party any day.

This Blenko Pitcher is designed for passing, with pouring spouts on both sides and a shape that lets you take a firm grip.

Check out www.napastyle.com for more info and choose from Clear, Kiwi, Green or Blue.

Priced at 64 dollars apiece.

