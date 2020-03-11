Michelle Obama’s Powerful Message To 4-Year-Old Ariyonna, Who Called Herself ‘Ugly’

This is why Michelle Obama is our forever FLOTUS. The former First Lady keeps her finger on the pulse of social media trends and news. She took to Instagram to send a powerful message to 4-year-old Ariyonna, who made headlines after video of her calling herself ugly went viral.

“Ariyonna, you re gorgeous. In a world that sometimes tries to say otherwise, I want to tell you — and every other beautiful, intelligent, brave Black girl — just how precious you are,” she wrote.

Ariyonna and the stylist Lil Wave Daddy, who shared the video on her social media, have received an outpouring of support from public figures like Michelle O to actress like Jada Pinkett, Viola Davis and Laverne Cox.

Ariyonna’s story has sparked conversation around the issues of colorism. It is our job as a society to undo the profound damage from slavery that has transcended our daily lives. It’s great to see Michelle O using her massive influence to do her part in dismantling the constraints of colorism and featurism.

Ariyonna will make an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show Friday.

