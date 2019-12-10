Forever Stronger! Lauren London’s Beautiful New Puma Ad Has Our Eyes Sweating

On Tuesday, Lauren London and Puma launched the ad for their newest collab and it’s a tearjerker.

With poetry written by Nipsey Hussle’s sister, Sammie Smith, and music by Grammy winner Larrance Dopson, the nearly three-and-half minute advert is more than just showing off streetwear. It’s an endearing love letter to the late rapper, a celebration of his promising legacy and a chance to revel in the beautiful people of Inglewood, California, who are still reeling from the rapper’s tragic death.

With her driving through the city, talking to folks on the street and modeling the streetwear, Lauren recites a poem that focuses on the fact that despite our differences, we all somehow connected through love, the need to be seen and the idea that we are all here for something greater and higher than ourselves.

“We are flowing, we are growing, we are open like the Red Sea.”

Take a look at “Forever Stronger:”

Listen…we are in tears, as is Twitter:

Puma is no stranger to Nipsey and Lauren.

This September, the late rapper’s posthumous collaboration with the athletic brand, PUMA x TMC Collection, was designed by Nipsey prior to his death and debuted on Sept. 5th. Not surprisingly, it sold out within 24 hours.

All proceeds for Nip’s line went the Neighborhood Nip Foundation, founded by Hussle’s family to “empower the South Los Angeles community and neighborhoods alike across the globe.”

Stay strong Lauren, rest in power Nipsey.

