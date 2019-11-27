Tamar Braxton’s Finger Waves & Dark Lip Is A Vibe

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Tamar Braxton threw her Boo David Adefeso a huge soirée for his 50th birthday last night and the “Love & War” songstress gave us classic vibes with some finger waves and a berry lip that is sending us to Sephora’s website just in time for Black Friday.

It was an extravaganza for Braxton and Adefeso’s family. According to a length status the Lagos-born businessman, his mother flew from Lagos to attend. He called it the “best birthday ever” and thanked Tamar for being his love and joy.

Tamar and David have been dating for over a year. Is it us, or can you hear wedding bells in the near future?

