Jackie Aina’s YouTube Video With Naomi Campbell Is Inspirational For So Many Reasons

Imagine linking up with a timeless, legendary icon for a little glam time. Beauty Vlogger and makeup guru Jackie Aina added another monumental career notch under her belt when she got to sit down with none other than Naomi Campbell for a little girl talk. #Goals.

In an Instagram post, Jackie exclaimed, “my proudest career moment ❤️ thank you @naomi for sharing your platform with me and coming to my channel! who’s seen my new vid where I get glam with Naomi Campbell? Click the link in my bio!”

The beauty connoisseur and the supermodel extraordinaire joined forces in a YouTube video to discuss Naomi’s go-to makeup regimen, her favorite supermodel, her preference in sanitary products, among other things. Although she has made herself more accessible through her YouTube Channel, it was so refreshing to see Naomi be open with Jackie about her journey through life.

This inspirational moment captures where old school meets new school. Naomi Campbell has a long-lasting career as a supermodel and she has opened doors for women like Jackie Aina. Despite her reputation for being difficult and unfriendly, Naomi shows how open she is to owning her role as the big sister among beauty and fashion industry newcomers.

Jackie referenced the video as being her proudest career moment. What an understatement! This video speaks to hard work and dedication. Of course sitting with Naomi is memorable, but the journey to this moment shows the importance in remaining consistent, working through the no’s, and putting 100% into your brand. Jackie’s work ethic earned her this moment with Naomi.

Collaborations like this prove that all goals are attainable, no matter how far fetched they may be. What do you think? Were you inspired by watching these two women come together?

