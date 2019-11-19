Beauty Mogul Courtney Adeleye Contributes 30 Million To Fund Black Female Entrepreneurs

Black women are the largest growing group of entrepreneurs. Thanks to women like Courtney Adeleye, we will continue to thrive in the business world. The founder and CEO of The Mane Choice has joined forces with MAV Beauty Brands to create a fund designed empower Black women and educate them on how to lay the foundation for generational wealth.

In a lengthy Instagram post she wrote,

“A $30 million dollar contribution from me to you!

Over the past 6 years, my team and I have had the privilege of creating healthy hair products for customers around the world. As your support for @themanechoice grew, our reach and community outreach did, too.

I’ve always been passionate about finding opportunities to give back and meet the needs of my community. My sisters and I were raised by a single mom in Detroit, Michigan, so I especially wanted to help women in a way that would have an impact not just today, but for generations to come. And even after countless giveaways, I knew there was still much more to be done.

I’ve been searching for ways to expand my reach to impact even more lives, and it was super important for me to find the perfect partner to continue and expand on the work I’ve already started in the community.

Today I’m excited to announce that I have made the strategic decision to partner with MAV Beauty Brands. With this expansion and being part of a publicly traded company comes limitless opportunities, the first of which includes the launch of The Generational Advantage Fund, where I am personally committing $30 million dollars focused on providing financial literacy programs to communities in need, fueling them with tools to succeed from generation to generation.

This new fund will help to formally provide women with access to financial literacy, capital, resources and support, mentorship, scholarships, and housing. The Generational Advantage Fund is designed to bridge the wealth gap for women now and for generations to come by not just alleviating an immediate need but providing resources to build generational wealth.

Follow @generationaladvantagefund and stay tuned for more information on how to get involved in this new venture.

This is much more than a partnership! I am taking my expertise and knowledge to a whole NEW level! I’m excited for the future and look forward to building generational wealth together!

Love #CourtneyAdeleye”

Courtney entered the business world as a beauty and haircare YouTuber. She documented her hair journey while quickly building a dedicated following. She took the entrepreneurial leap and created The Mane Choice Hair Solution, a collection of natural haircare products that contribute to the growth and strength of natural hair. Her company quickly took off, turning into a multi-million dollar business.

I am so happy that Courtney is using her platform to pay it forward. Her investment in the Black community is the energy needed to empower people of color to become business owners and build generational wealth.

