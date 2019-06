Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

At the slightest hint of rain in this city, women bring out their rain boots, each one more eye-catching than the next, so it was no surprise when I spotted this mini galosh planter at flarefred.com.

This super cute rain boot planter comes with soil and seeds to grow mint, strawberry, basil or chamomile. The planter comes in orange, blue, green and yellow. Collect all four for about 14 dollars each.

