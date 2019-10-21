Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is no stranger to breaking the Internet, but on Sunday afternoon she got her followers hyped when she posted a pic of her getting her workout on.
Rocking a black sports bra and matching leggings and with a medicine ball over her head while in a lunge, the 55-year-old showed off her weekend fitness routine.
And trust, we’re here for it all!
“It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? 💪🏾,” the mother of two wrote on IG.
Peep her abs y’all!
Within a few hours, the post has garnered almost 1 million likes with folks leaving positive comments including:
“Well obviously now we’re ALL going to work out. Our Queen has spoken👑.”
“GET IT, MICHELLE!”
“Queeeen 💕”
We all know that our #ForeverFLOTUS loves her workouts. In her 2018 memoir Becoming, she wrote that sculpts her signature biceps at Solidcore, a fitness boutique chain in Washington D.C.
Whether it’s Solidcore or plain ole weights, Mrs. O is inspiring us to hit the gym STAT!
