Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is no stranger to breaking the Internet, but on Sunday afternoon she got her followers hyped when she posted a pic of her getting her workout on.

Rocking a black sports bra and matching leggings and with a medicine ball over her head while in a lunge, the 55-year-old showed off her weekend fitness routine.

And trust, we’re here for it all!

“It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? 💪🏾,” the mother of two wrote on IG.

Peep her abs y’all!

Within a few hours, the post has garnered almost 1 million likes with folks leaving positive comments including:

“Well obviously now we’re ALL going to work out. Our Queen has spoken👑.”

“GET IT, MICHELLE!”

“Queeeen 💕”

We all know that our #ForeverFLOTUS loves her workouts. In her 2018 memoir Becoming, she wrote that sculpts her signature biceps at Solidcore, a fitness boutique chain in Washington D.C.

Whether it’s Solidcore or plain ole weights, Mrs. O is inspiring us to hit the gym STAT!

