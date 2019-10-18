7 Halloween Costumes That Pay Tribute To Pop Culture Icons

There’s no better way to celebrate Halloween than to pay homage to our trailblazers. They broke the rules cross industries like music, fashion, and film. So, if you are stuck on what to dress up this spooky season, make it a who, and know that HelloBeautiful‘s got you covered.

1. Lil Kim

No one made a bigger statement at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards than Queen Bee. She gave us major mermaid vibes and shocked everyone (most notably Diana Ross) with the bold, yet beautiful look.

Here’s how you can pull it off too. You can grab a purple wig with bangs ($18) and purple glittering seashell pasties($14) from Amazon. As for the body suit, you can grab this affordable purple lace jumpsuit from Lovely Wholesale ($14). And, if you are up for the challenge, dare to expose a single breast like Queen Bee.

2. Halle Berry

In 2002, Berry made history as the first Black woman to receive the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Monster’s Ball. This moment was truly historical while Berry’s outfit was legendary all on its own.

To pull of the look, you can grab a pixie cut wig ($25) on Amazon. For the top, nab a sheer bodysuit with floral print ($18). The bottom half of her dress was a long, burgundy skirt. For that, I’d advise grabbing a few yards of similar fabric ($5/yard, Amazon) and pinning it around your waist. Boom! Oscar-ready!

3. Diana Ross

Have a blast this Halloween as one of the most legendary singers of our time, Diana Ross. The diva, known for her long mane and sparkly attire, started her career as the lead singer of The Supremes before going solo and dominating the music charts and screen, earning her a Golden Globe Award and Academy Award–nominated performance for her performance in the film Lady Sings the Blues in 1972. She would later receive a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the TV film Out Of Darkness.

You can easily become Diana Ross by getting your hands on anything sparkly, to be honest. Here’s a glittery silver jumpsuit from Lulu’s ($92) just in case. It is a bit pricey, but you can repurpose it for New Year’s Eve. Lastly, you’ll want to finish the look with a diva-style mane. Either style your own hair naturally and add clip-ins or you can opt for a wig ($17, Walmart).

4. Beyoncé

Queen Bey shut it down at Coachella 2018 with a performance that celebrated historically black colleges. She then gave fans the opportunity to witness the incredible performance come to life in her Netflix documentary Homecoming. It was incredible. The gif below gives me chills and you can do just the same when you dress as Homecoming Beyoncé this Halloween.

First, grab a cropped yellow hoodie ($11, Amazon). Pair it with a pair of high-waist distressed denim shorts ($14, ASOS). You’ll also need a pair of silver rave fluffies from Spencer’s ($17).

5. Aaliyah

Who could forget babygirl, Aaliyah. The R&B singer with smooth vibes and killer style was taken too soon. However, she can live on in your Halloween tribute.

To achieve her iconic Tommy Hilfiger look, you’ll need the iconic Tommy Hilfiger tube top. While the exact one isn’t in production anymore, you can get a very similar bralette that is officially by Tommy Hilfiger for just $12. You’ll also want to pick up the matching Tommy Hilfiger underwear (2pk – $10 on Amazon) to peak out from under your baggy jeans.

6. Mariah Carey

Mariah is a national treasure. From holding major records like spending 79 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard chart to doling out memorable one liners like, “I don’t know her,” Carey makes the perfect pop culture Halloween costume. She’s memorable and identifiable to just about any age group. One of her most iconic looks was the cover of her album Rainbow.

All you’ll need is a rainbow tank ($26, Dolls Kill) to pair with white dance shorts ($15, Amazon). Oh, and complete the look with a honey, brown wig ($25, Party City).

7. Missy Elliot

One woman who changed the hip-hop industry as we know it was (and still is) is Missy Elliot. The talented lyricist, singer, and music producer was behind incredible artists, including the aforementioned Aaliyah. She provided back up vocals to Diddy, and of course, shut down televisions everywhere with her abstract music videos. Be “Supa Dupa Fly” this Halloween and pay homage to the MTV Video Vanguard recipient in her revolutionary “The Rain” getup.

You can either don an inflatable bodysuit ($35, Walmart) or wear trash bags. Then, you top off the look with wide rim shades ($10 Amazon).

Any of these costumes are bound to make you the center of attention at any Halloween bash. Each look is recognizable, fun, and pays tribute to our own without breaking the bank. Yas sis. Now go out there and do it big. Happy Halloween!

