The Creative Class: Funmi Ford’s Fashion Is Unforgettable

Name: Funmi Ford

Location: Montgomery, Alabama

How We Know Her: A content creator at her core, Funmi’s popularity soared as she began serving her own brand of fashion and lifestyle tips on social media.

Why We Chose Her: The southern-based trendsetter’s affordable styled looks are a hit online and have made her a staple on shows such as Sister Circle.

What’s Next: The entrepreneur is working on her own clothing line and a special delivery—she’s expecting a little one.

This international fashion blogger and editorial stylist’s mantra goes something like this: it’s not about where you get the clothes, but how dope they are and how you style them. True to her word, Emmanuella Oluwafunmilayo Ford, a.k.a Funmi Ford, puts her nearly 34K-plus IG followers on to affordable, but traffic-stopping fits courtesy of Amazon, Target, Fashion Nova, Forever 2, BooHoo and more.

As a child, fashion became the great equalizer for Funmi. The Nigerian immigrant looked different and spoke different than her peers, but those girls were drawn to her because of her unique style. And it became clear that fashion was in Funmi’s future, along with a passion for helping women express themselves by creating certain lewks. And she’s transparent about the challenges of being an ambitious wife and mompreneur. It may look cute for the ’Gram, but behind the scenes she juggling multiple balls.

As is the case with most black women in fashion, especially those that don’t fit a certain industry aesthetic (Funmi often uses #petitefashionblogger) will tell you, getting a seat at the table is difficult. Funmi, luckily, brings her folder chair in tow as she negotiates partnership with brands like Bloomingdales, Macy’s and Proctor & Gamble, as she translates their work in cool and hip ways. She even does it while rocking lace up heels and a juicy baby bump during New York Fashion Week.

Click over to her House of Odara blog for proof that no one slays Ankara fashion (a.k.a. African prints) better than she does. Period.

On social: IG @funmiford

