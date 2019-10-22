Creative Class: Jesseca Dupart’s Kaleidoscope Brand Gets To The Root Of Our Hair Issues

Name: Jesseca Dupart

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Location: New Orleans

How We Know Her: The salon owner got to the root to our hair issues—literally—by creating formulas that help maintain healthy hair and repair damaged edges.

Why We Chose Her: The savvy executive’s Kaleidoscope brand is keeping the masses’ strands—and her money—long.

What’s Next: As Kaleidoscope’s hair product line continues to grow, its owner has placed even more attention on apparel and accessories.

Hair stylist Jesseca Dupart noticed “an epidemic” of hair loss and wanted to offer a solution to her clients. A friend with a line of hair products, connected Jesseca to his chemist and they worked on the New Orleans native’s first product for almost two years before it was ready for prime time.

Now, her best-selling Miracle Drops are known for restoring follicles, scalps and edges one squirt at a time. (Side note: it’d take an act of Congress to move any baby hair slicked into place with Miracle Edges.) And every woman on team #hairgrowth scoops up the founder and CEO’s Kaleidoscope Hair Products, including Blac Chyna, Nene Leaks, Jess Hilarious and Christina Milian, to achieve healthy, moisturized tresses.

While Jesseca’s KHP is a hair savior (find them in Target and Sally Beauty) for many, it’s her personal triumphs after trials that give her 1.2 million followers eternal life. Case in point: She was a teen mom of three, whose family kicked her out when she got pregnant at 17 with her child. Later, her first salon, Kaleidoscope Hair Studio, was destroyed by a fire in 2013—less than six months after its grand opening. But Jesseca came back harder than a Mayweather punch in 2014 with a new salon and she introduced Kaleidoscope Hair Products, which was a hit with customers.

Hair products aside, the self-made mogul generously shares business tips on Instagram, especially the ones that transformed her line from must-have treatments to million-dollar selling items.

On social: IG @darealbbjudy; Twitter @darealbbjudy

