Missy Elliott To Receive Video Vanguard Award At The VMAs

Missy Elliott is finally getting the praise and recognition she deserves. The iconic rapper will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” said Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Viacom and Co-Brand Head, MTV International. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

Missy pioneered three decades of chart-topping music and trendsetting music videos. Not only was her career successful, she’s had a hand in the careers of Timbaland, Aaliyah, Tweet, Ginuwine, Jazmine Sullivan, Playa and more. Missy’s unmatched creativity will come to life on August 26 when she hits the stage to perform a medley of her hits. From Supa Dupa Fly to Work It and Get Ur Freak On.

