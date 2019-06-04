CLOSE
Beyonce’s MUA Sir John Teams Up With Luminess Cosmetics For A Limited Edition ‘Lion King’ Inspired Line

Sir John and Luminess Cosmetics

Source: Sir John and Luminess Cosmetics / Sir John and Luminess Cosmetics

Beyonce’s makeup artist Sir John teamed up with Luminess Cosmetics to bring us a makeup line that will channel your inner lioness. The limited-edition collection, inspired by Disney’s The Lion King, will bring out your inner Beyonce a.k.a Nala with its variety of highly pigmented eye shadows, lipsticks, highlighters and more.

Limited Edition Collection will debut on June 15th, ulta.com and disney.com on June 16th, and ULTA stores on July 1st.

Price points for the collection range from $24 to $42. The liquid and matte lipsticks will cost you around $24 (the same price as the glosses). Palettes are $42 and highlighters are $40. The collection also boasts tinted lip gloss.

You can own the entire collectors item for $250.

Disney recently released a sneak peek from the highly anticipated classic, which hits theaters July 19th. Check out this clip featuring Beyonce’s voice.

