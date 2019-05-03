SpeakHER Podcast: Season 2, Episode 6, Eunique Jones & Because Of Them We Can

On this episode, host Charise Frazier speaks with Eunique Jones, the founder of Because Of Them We Can, a platform dedicated to creating and curating positive news covering the diaspora. Jones, who is also a full-time mother of three and entrepreneur, first began the platform six years ago as a photo project showing young Black children dressed up as prominent Black leaders.

Eunique recently announced the launch of their first interactive monthly subscription box, just for kids. Each month kids can use the contents of the box to transform into a trailblazer and leader or learn about an organization or movement and their cultural impact with items like branded apparel, educational activities, props and more. Jones discusses the importance of creating spaces for Black children to see themselves displayed in their full humanity.

