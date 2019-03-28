Backstage Pass: 6 Celebrities We Love to See During Award Season

Young Black Hollywood is here, and the stars aligned are full of glamour and glitz. During the 2019 awards season, we encourage you to look out for best, brightest and most stylish stars in the film industry. With movies such as Black Panther and Get Out in their portfolio, check out 6 celebrities we hope to see on the red-carpet during awards season.

Letitia Wright

She played Shuri in Marvel’s Black Panther and we fell in love. The newcomer to Black Hollywood is now becoming a household name because of her impressive role and dynamic style. With awards season heating up, we can’t wait to see what Ms. Letitia Wright selects as her go-to red carpet attire.

Chadwick Boseman

The key star in Marvel’s blockbuster Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman is also one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. With awards season in tow, we look forward to seeing the A-list actor who also played real-life historical figure Jackie Robinson in 42.

Daniel Kaluuya

From Get Out to Black Panther, British actor Daniel Kaluuya is making waves in Black Hollywood. During awards season, we are sure that Kaluuya will be nominated for a host of awards. With a range of new projects in sight, we can’t wait to see what outfits he rocks on the red carpet.

Michael B. Jordan

The last five years have been big for the Santa Ana, California native who has starred in film blockbusters that include Creed, Black Panther and the upcoming Warner Brothers thriller Methuselah. With awards season at its height, we can’t wait to glimpse the Fruitvale Station star and his red-carpet styles.

Jasmine Sanders

German-American model and actress Jasmine Sanders, also recognized for her relationship with talk show host Terrence J has been on our radar since being featured in movies such as School Dance and the TV series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. The starlet known to grace magazine covers around the world is at the top of our list for celebrities we want to see during awards season.

Lori Harvey

Known as the stepdaughter of talk show maven, Steven Harvey, Lori Harvey, both model, and socialite is becoming all the talk because of her strong sense of fashion which rivals her mom, Marjorie Harvey. During awards season we look forward to seeing the dynamic styles of Lori Harvey and her favorite red carpet looks.

Also On HelloBeautiful: