In This Room: Which New Artists Are Making An Impact This Awards Season?

Let’s talk about music. Let’s talk about artists making an impact. Let’s talk awards season. In this latest video of #InThisRoom presented by AT&T, host Tia Williams chats with the Senior Content Director for Women at iOne Digital, Brande Victorian, the Editor-in-Chief of Vibe Magazine, Datwon Thomas, and the Manager of Social Media Content at iOne Digital, Nae Lane about new artists, awards categories and more. Watch the full video of In This Room: New Artists now!

Also On HelloBeautiful: