6 Black Female Celebrities We’d Love To See On TV in 2019

We love their energy, we love their style. We absolutely love their drama mixed in with some humor. 2019 wouldn’t be the same for TV if we didn’t get a dose of some Black Girl Magic from the following actresses. There are many actresses to list, but the following 6 have won our hearts over.

Taraji P. Henson

All the glitz. All the glam. Those are just a few phrases to describe the stunning actress and vet, Taraji P. Henson. Her outstanding performance on Empire as Cookie Lyon (not to mention all the fab flicks she’s starred in) is why she is a top contender when it comes to Hollywood roles. We love her antics, her attitude, and her diva-like presence. Many are called but the chosen are few. Taraji is Black TV.

Merle Dandridge

She’s determined, she’s intense, and she moves like a boss. Although she’s known to stir up trouble on OWN’s highly-rated series, Greenleaf, there is something spectacular about the lowkey nature of Merle Dandridge. Filled with wisdom, style and a graceful touch, Merle brings the drama to TV without all the noise.

Viola Davis

What is television without the fierceness and intelligence of Viola Davis? A true vet, this Hollywood Oscar and Tony-winning actress makes the profession of law just that much more enticing after seeing her on TV. Known to bless both the big screen and home entertainment, her knack for picking up projects that bring out her alpha, superwoman persona are what we look for when she’s playing important roles.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah has been around the block for over a decade. Every show that she is casted for becomes a hit. With so many talents and hats worn – label owner, beauty ambassador, real estate developer, musician, and so on – it’s hard for us to believe that she has time to simply act. Not shy of taking on a script that brings out her humor or dramatic side, when we see the Queen on TV, we know it is going to be good.

Yara Shahidi

The stylish actress and activist known as Yara Shahidi makes for good TV. Her spunky personality and her wisdom are why fans adore her roles on Black-ish and Grown-ish. A breath of fresh air in every sense of the word, we love her youthfulness and her diverse skill sets on screen. She brings the light to many shows that are dark.

Niecy Nash

She’s been on the scene for a minute. We love her diva, yet around the girl ways. She’s vibrant, she’s energetic and has grown so much from her days on Reno 911! Comedy Central. TV in 2019 would be missing a big star if Niecy Nash wasn’t making a splash on the screen. Niecy is here to bring the claws out!

