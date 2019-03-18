4 Black Couples Making It Big in Hollywood

They say business and love don’t mix, but if you ask the following Hollywood “it” couples how they have survived romance and building empires they would probably point to one common theme – they are in it for the long haul. With a bevy of projects under their belt and a wave of fans rooting for their relationships, it is fair to say that the couples listed below are making it big in Hollywood because of their business acumen, talent, and admiration for each other. Black love wins.

Meagan Good and Devon Franklin

They say the couple that prays together stays together. Although we didn’t see this love affair brewing, this powerful and beautiful union formed under God has been going strong for a while now. The bond between Meagan Good, a notable actress who starred in A Color Purple and Eve’s Bayou and Devon Franklin, a pastor and producer has proven that Black love and Hollywood can co-exist successfully.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith are the definition of Black love in Hollywood. The duo, who have been together for over 20 years prove that love can stand the test of time. The parents of three children who have built schools, produced films, and invested in countless businesses are not only wealthy in love, but they are unrealistically wealthy in their pockets.

Boris Kudjoe and Nicole Ari Parker-Kudjoe

Look at all this beauty on the screen. Look at all this love. When two great talents come together something wonderful happens. Welcome to the world of Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker-Kudjoe whose love has mounted over a decade. From acting in films together – Soul Food and Downsized to raising two beautiful kids, the duo shows through their interviews and video blogs on Youtube that you must have compassion for yourself and your partner if you want your love to survive.

Omar Epps and Keisha Epps

Omar and Keisha are the total package. Their relationship has spawned over a decade. With Omar on the big and small screen and Keisha on stage with her old group Total, can’t you see why this beautiful couple are idolized in Hollywood? The mix of music and film businesses prove that different lanes can collide without crashing. The lowkey approach to their relationship may be the secret weapon to a successful Hollywood union.

