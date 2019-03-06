Pushing The Culture Forward: 6 Rap Artists Shaping The Music Landscape In 2019

Power. Politics. Progression. Those are a range of topics discussed by the 6 artists listed below. With a wealth
of styles from gritty to socially-complex being laid over a range of tracks – it is fair to say that these artists are
giving 2019 life and changing the music landscape in process.
Travis Scott
Welcome to Astroworld! Prepare to get lost in a wonderland of insane visuals and top-tier production. From
Sicko Mode to Yosemite, you can’t dispute that Travis Scott, the super creative rapper and fashion maven has
been having the run of a lifetime. With a number 1 album in tow, a billionaire babe – Kylie Jenner, and baby
(Stormi) listed as blessings, hands down Travis Scott is in a league of his own and shaping the culture
artistically and visually.
Childish Gambino
Every now and then an artist slides through the cracks and splits the game wide open. Donald Glover, also
known as Childish Gambino is currently doing that. The eccentric and eclectic rapper, who was also an actor
and writer on NBC’s 30 Rock (as well as his own show Atlanta) has been shaping the music landscape by
providing social and political content via a variety of mediums. With his reach, acclaimed hits like “This Is
America” are adding to conversations surrounding Black America.
The Migos
When isn’t Atlanta winning? The Migos, a fly trio of lyrical men have shifted and influenced the sounds of Hip
Hop across the board. With a host of successful albums under their belt – including their most acclaimed –
Culture, the band of lyricists are responsible for a wave of artists switching their styles up. An inspiration to
young emerging artists, these fly guys are also fashion trendsetters. From the powerful Bad & Bougie to the
edgy Fight Night, without a doubt these Atlanta boys are nearing Beatle status one verse at a time.
Cardi B.
From Bodak Yellow to Money, Cardi B, an around the way phenomenon from the Boogie Down Bronx brought
the light back to New York City before it faded. The half Spanish half Trini talent with a gift to gab across social
media has changed the landscape of pop and rap simultaneously. With her witty, yet larger than life persona
always on the frontline, you can’t deny that this sensation who put in that work – from dancing to reality TV –
isn’t changing the music landscape with her monster work ethic. Hits upon hits.
Meek Mill
Prison reform, real estate investments and music publishing – those are a mix of heavy weight topics on Meek
Mill’s to-do list. The Philly street rapper who is known for putting out raw street music that motivates has just
reached a whole new level with his recent drop – Championship. Living in a whole new space and preaching
that inspirational gospel – to own your material and stay out of jail – Meek Mill is proving that he is moving
into vet and legendary status.
Young MA
Some artists don’t need to go mainstream to make an impact. One artist on the radar, Brooklyn’s own – Young
M.A. Recognized as a true lyricist with an authentic New York City edge, Young M.A has stepped quite
comfortably in a lane once dominated by male street rappers. A woman in her own right – this raw talent has
proven via a range of songs that she can go toe-to-toe with the best of them.