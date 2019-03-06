Pushing The Culture Forward: 6 Rap Artists Shaping The Music Landscape In 2019

Power. Politics. Progression. Those are a range of topics discussed by the 6 artists listed below. With a wealth

of styles from gritty to socially-complex being laid over a range of tracks – it is fair to say that these artists are

giving 2019 life and changing the music landscape in process.

Travis Scott

Welcome to Astroworld! Prepare to get lost in a wonderland of insane visuals and top-tier production. From

Sicko Mode to Yosemite, you can’t dispute that Travis Scott, the super creative rapper and fashion maven has

been having the run of a lifetime. With a number 1 album in tow, a billionaire babe – Kylie Jenner, and baby

(Stormi) listed as blessings, hands down Travis Scott is in a league of his own and shaping the culture

artistically and visually.

Childish Gambino

Every now and then an artist slides through the cracks and splits the game wide open. Donald Glover, also

known as Childish Gambino is currently doing that. The eccentric and eclectic rapper, who was also an actor

and writer on NBC’s 30 Rock (as well as his own show Atlanta) has been shaping the music landscape by

providing social and political content via a variety of mediums. With his reach, acclaimed hits like “This Is

America” are adding to conversations surrounding Black America.

The Migos

When isn’t Atlanta winning? The Migos, a fly trio of lyrical men have shifted and influenced the sounds of Hip

Hop across the board. With a host of successful albums under their belt – including their most acclaimed –

Culture, the band of lyricists are responsible for a wave of artists switching their styles up. An inspiration to

young emerging artists, these fly guys are also fashion trendsetters. From the powerful Bad & Bougie to the

edgy Fight Night, without a doubt these Atlanta boys are nearing Beatle status one verse at a time.

Cardi B.

From Bodak Yellow to Money, Cardi B, an around the way phenomenon from the Boogie Down Bronx brought

the light back to New York City before it faded. The half Spanish half Trini talent with a gift to gab across social

media has changed the landscape of pop and rap simultaneously. With her witty, yet larger than life persona

always on the frontline, you can’t deny that this sensation who put in that work – from dancing to reality TV –

isn’t changing the music landscape with her monster work ethic. Hits upon hits.

Meek Mill

Prison reform, real estate investments and music publishing – those are a mix of heavy weight topics on Meek

Mill’s to-do list. The Philly street rapper who is known for putting out raw street music that motivates has just

reached a whole new level with his recent drop – Championship. Living in a whole new space and preaching

that inspirational gospel – to own your material and stay out of jail – Meek Mill is proving that he is moving

into vet and legendary status.

Young MA

Some artists don’t need to go mainstream to make an impact. One artist on the radar, Brooklyn’s own – Young

M.A. Recognized as a true lyricist with an authentic New York City edge, Young M.A has stepped quite

comfortably in a lane once dominated by male street rappers. A woman in her own right – this raw talent has

proven via a range of songs that she can go toe-to-toe with the best of them.

Also On HelloBeautiful: