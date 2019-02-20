CLOSE
#NYFWNOIR: Top 20 Looks From Black Models On The Runway

The Blonds FW19 Fashion Show

Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty

We still have far to go when it comes to diversity on the runway, but it appears that the fashion industry is paying attention to the criticism it has faced in the past regarding the lack of it. During this year’s New York Fashion Week, models of all shades strutted down the runway in some of the top designer’s shows.

They killed it in jewel tones at Cushnie, made our jaws drop in breathtaking Carolina Herrera gowns, slayed in Brandon Maxwell’s colorful satin designs, and so many more runway shows.

It was tough to narrow down our list to only 20 looks that black models slayed on the runway, because there were just that many this time around that captured our essence and contained pops of color that complemented our skin tones.

This was definitely an NYFW to remember.

Take a peek at the hottest looks from the NYFW runway!

