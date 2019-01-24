You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour!

What’s better than a sizzling slice of bacon? Free bacon!

McDonald’s is launching a limited time deal, where you can add two slices of sizzling bacon to any menu item…for free! From 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. local time on January 29, the restaurant chain is launching a first-of-its-kind, nationwide bacon party, affectionately named “Bacon Hour.”

For 60 minutes, you the customer, will get the opportunity to customize anything on the menu with McDonald’s tasty Applewood bacon, at no additional cost. The launch celebrates the savory treat’s limited time addition to three staples on McDonald’s iconic menu: the Big Mac® Bacon burger, Quarter Pounder®* Bacon burger and Cheesy Bacon Fries!

I personally got to taste a sample selection of the items at Hamburger University in Chicago. And while the Big Mac is my favorite McDonald’s item, I was totally here for the Cheesy Bacon Fries.

Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation, and influencer James Wright Chanel, were on hand to encourage us to try everything laid out in front of us and I tried it all! And who better to help launch the menu addition other than Chanel, who blew up the internet with his hilarious ode to Patti LaBelle’s sweet potato pies?