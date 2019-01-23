CLOSE
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today & Should Be In Your Movie Repertoire

Widows is one of the most underrated and bad ass films of 2018. How else would you describe Viola Davis and her girl gang of bosses?

Watch: The Conversation Viola Davis Had With Steve McQueen About Wearing Her “Nappy Hair” In Bed With Liam Neeson

In this EXCLUSIVE featurette, Viola Davis and Elizabeth Debicki break down the dynamic of the women in the Steve McQueen-directed action flick.

“We couldn’t be anymore different, but couldn’t be anymore similar,” she explains.

In case you haven’t seen Widows, Viola Davis leads a squad (Cynthia Erivo Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki) to redemption after the women are left with the debt of their husbands following a heist gone wrong. The ladies take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.

Widows is out NOW on digital release and DVD Feb 5th

