Boy, Bye. Master P Blames Parents Of R. Kelly Accusers, But ‘Ain’t Judging’ The Singer

"I ain’t judging, but I’m just saying that [they] shouldn’t have let it go that far.”

2013 BET Experience - BET Revealed Seminars

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Master P recently shared his opinion about the allegations against R. Kelly and the singer’s alleged victims. But unlike Chance the Rapper and John Legend who have come out against the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer, the rapper blames the parents, NOT the singer himself.

On social media, the rapper posted his thoughts about the highly-watched Lifetime docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly,” which provided an in-depth look at the 25-plus-years of sexual misconduct accusations against the “Pied Piper.”

The 48-year-old father admitted that he doesn’t like folks like the Savages and doesn’t believe they did enough to protect their children.

“Let me tell y’all about R. Kelly. The truth is I don’t like the parents…Y’all know I ain’t gonna be on no reality show or Lifetime, I’ma be on CNN, straight up. It’s gonna get real, think about it, I’m not about to play with nobody, I’ma burn it down, I’m gonna do something,” he said.

 

In a second video, he added this wouldn’t have happened to him.

“Ain’t nobody gonna play with my kids. Straight up. You shouldn’t have even been on TV, and if you a parent, you shouldn’t be on that unless you on CNN from a jail cell.”

Adding, “I don’t know if R. Kelly did it or not, that ain’t any of my business, I ain’t judging, but I’m just saying those parents shouldn’t have let that go that far. … If my kid in there, it’s gonna be all out war. Everybody coming outside, to be honest with you.”

 

Wait…so which one is it? How can you be mad at parents for not protecting their daughters from sexual and physical violence you claim may not have happened?

 

Folks on Twitter were confused and disgusted by what Master P said, accusing him of victim blaming and refusing to hold Kelly accountable for his alleged behavior:

Of course, there were also people who agreed with the rapper’s stance:

This set of Master P videos came out the same day that Facebook shut down pages on its site trying to “expose” the singer’s accusers. As we previously reported, reps from the social network claimed that “Surviving The Lies” violated terms of service.

“The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed,” a Facebook rep said in a statement.

“We do not tolerate bullying or sharing other’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware.”

Initially, TMZ reported that “[R. Kelly] and his camp” were behind the two accounts and created them in order to fight back against the doc.

