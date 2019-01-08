Rachel Dolezal, Washington State, Court Case, Welfare Fraud, Transracial
Karma! Court Date Finally Set For Rachel Dolezal’s Welfare Fraud Case

If found guilty, the 41-year-old could face 15 years in prison.

‘Black’ Washington State NAACP Leader Is Really White, Parents Say

Source: @KREMTaylor / NewsOne/Twitter

It’s no secret that Rachel Dolezal is accustomed to trying to pull the wool over folks eyes.

Now while lying about your race isn’t against the law, lying to the Washington State welfare office most definitely is. And a judge has had enough of her shenanigans, finally setting a court date for the former head of the Washington NAACP.

According to FOX 28 Spokane News, on Friday Judge Michelle Szambelan, who was visibly frustrated, set the new trial date for March 4, stressing that the case had dragged since Dolezal was arrested last May.

As we previously reported, Dolezal, who changed her name to Nkechi Diallo, was charged with first degree theft by welfare fraud, perjury in the second degree and false verification for public assistance. While Dolezal pleaded not guilty, state investigators claim that between August 2015 to December 2017, the 41-year-old claimed she was living on just a few hundred dollars a month and needed to receive government assistance for food and childcare.

Yet, the prosecutors believes that was a lie. Apparently, she earned more than $80,000 from her memoir In Full Color and other funds from speaking engagements.

If found guilty, Dolezal could face up to 15 years in prison.

All we can say is this…

Rachel Dolezal
25 photos
Rachel Dolezal , Washington State , welfare fraud

