I like finding new ways to use standard items for storage. These Umbra compact silver metallic cans are not just for waste – they can also be used for holding umbrellas, wrapping paper and your basic arts and crafts items.

These cans are perfect for the office, bathroom or bedroom, and the interior is so colorful, it would be a “waste” to hide it with a garbage bag.

Available at www.containerstore.com for 14.99

