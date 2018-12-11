CLOSE
Tragic! Nine-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Being Bullied With Racist Taunts

McKenzie Adams' grandmother found the fourth grader at their home after she hung herself on Dec 3.

School girl in despair

Source: Georgia Court / Getty

An Alabama family is reeling after their 9-year-old daughter’s tragic suicide.

McKenzie Adams’ parents say that the fourth grader was being bullied by students who had been hurling racist taunts at her since the school year started.

According to CBS-42 News, McKenzie’s grandmother found the child at their home in Linden, Alabama, after she hung herself. Police are currently investigating her death.

“We are working fully with the Demopolis and Linden police department.  They are doing a joint investigation of these allegations.  We are cooperating fully and I can’t comment on any of the aspects of the investigation until they conclude it,” Alex Brasswell, the State Attorney, said.

But McKenzie’s mother said the culprit is clear: Her daughter’s classmates.

“She told me that this one particular child was writing her nasty notes in class,” Jasmine Adams told the news station.

“It was just things you wouldn’t think a 9-year-old should know. And my baby, to tell me some of the things they had said to her, I was like, ‘Where are they learning this from?”

In addition, Adams says they transferred to this new school because of bullying, but the behavior toward her child never got better. She claims that race played a factor, exacerbated by the fact that McKenzie carpooled to school with a white family.

“Part of it could have been because she rode to school with a white family.  And a lot of it was race, some of the student bullies would say to her why you riding with white people your black, your ugly.  You should just die.”

Even worse? She claims that the school knew what was going on.

“I just felt that our trust was in them that they would do the right thing. And it feels like to me it wasn’t it wasn’t done.”

In a statement, school officials said: “Certainly our hearts goes out to the family and friends of Mckenzie and her fellow students as well as her teachers. Demopolis school system has provided grief councilors and crisis councilors at the school since this and ministers and youth ministers have been at the campus since the date of this incident.”

In the end, Adams said she’s devastated by her daughter’s death.

“That was my angel,” she said.

