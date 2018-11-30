Listen To Black Women | Why Are We Still Idolizing Dysfunctional Long-Term Relationships?

Last weekend Juelz Santana proposed to his girlfriend of many more years than a decade and the pair and several of their fans and supporters considered the act one of the sweetest things ever. Nevermind all of the cheating, drugs, and disrespect the future Mrs. herself admitted the Dipset rapper put her through, in the end of all her pain and suffering she still got a ring and, for many, that’s all that matters.

The praise the couple has received is not unlike the way we worship “love like our grandparents had” without any regard for the fact that it likely wasn’t just love and long-suffering that made many of our parents, their parents, and their parents before them stick it out through thick and a whole lot of thin.

In this episode of Listen to Black Women we’re discussing the idolization of dysfunctional long-term relationships and why the success of a marriage is determined by far more than just the number of years a couple has been wed.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Africa Miranda, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

