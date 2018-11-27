Jumping The Broom! Miquel And Longtime Girlfriend Nazanin Mandi Finally Say ‘I Do’

Talk about being thankful this season!

Singer Miguel and his longtime girlfriend Nazanin Mandi tied the knot on Saturday (Nov. 24) in Simi Valley, California, in a ceremony that was filled with “love, light and positivity.”

Vogue magazine was there to capture the couple’s special day with a series of beautiful pictures. The fashion magazine noted that the bride— an artist, model and actress— wore a gown by Monique Lhuillier with a Spanish-style mantilla veil, while the groom rocked a custom tux by Van Van.

“Meet Mr. & Mrs. Pimentel🌹✨What a truly magical day filled w/ so much love, light & positivity. The second Miguel & my father got emotional THAT WAS IT😭No holding back the tears,” Mandi, 32, quipped on Instagram.

Adding, “To those who came out to celebrate w/ us we are forever grateful & hope you left w/ a full drunk happy heart & memories to last a lifetime! Yes, this was a long time coming but timing is everything & we will continue to do things our way always & forever.”

The wedding was “an indescribable day filled with so much love, light and positivity,” the couple recently told PEOPLE.

“Thank you to everyone that celebrated with us. We hope you took home everlasting memories! Love, The Pimentels.”

The “Adorn” singer also shared his thoughts on their special day, writing on Instagram, “Pimentel life moments! New levels and unforgettable memories shared with our closest friends and family. So much love and gratitude for everyone that made our special day truly unforgettable. We love you all.”

Rolling Stone reported that the couple had a pretty eclectic and dope playlist at their wedding reception. The music included the Rolling Stones, UGK, OutKast and Notorious B.I.G. to name a few.

Miguel’s playlist ended with Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” — “I had to end it with one of my favorite West Coast MCs of all time” — and Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “Shimmy Shimmy Ya.”

“That one’s just for fun,” he notes. “It’s the ultimate clown song.”

The couple has been together for nearly 12 years. They met when she was interviewing the singer who was promoting a music video more than a decade ago.

“I asked him a question that wasn’t on my Q&A, which was: ‘All the ladies want to know, do you have a girlfriend?’ And he smiled and said, ‘No, but I’m looking for one,’” she told Vogue.

“We exchanged numbers, and he called me the next day to ask me out on a date … and ever since then it’s been one hell of a ride!”

Congrats to the beautiful couple!

RELATED NEWS:

Trailer: Shantel Jackson & Nazanin Mandi Star In New Reality Show ‘The Platinum Life’

Nazanin Mandi Shows Off Her STUNNING Engagement Ring From Miguel

Miguel Doesn’t Do Cliché Sex