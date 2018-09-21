CLOSE
Home > ThinkBeautiful

Sigh….The New York Times Gets Dragged To Hell For Confusing Angela Bassett For Omarosa

Listen...we do not all look alike!

Leave a comment
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Man…not all Black women look alike, but that didn’t stop the “New York Times” from confusing folks.

After Monday night’s broadcast of the Emmys, the Times published a faulty article of the winners, losers, presenters, and more. In the write-up, the writer for some reason, mistook the queen Angela Bassett for former staunch President Trump supporter, Omarosa Manigault Stallworth.

Which let us be clear: The fired White House staffer was never even at the Emmy awards. But we digress.

Take a look at the blasphemy the took to PRINT:

Of course folks on Twitter had words:

Thankfully, the Times apologized for the serious mix-up:

While the coveted newspaper tried to make amends, this faux-pas is way too much. This is why we need more Black journalists working at that newspaper.

Word.

RELATED NEWS:

Omarosa Claims There Are Tapes of Trump Using The N-Word

Angela Bassett Agrees That She Was Robbed Of An Oscar For Playing Tina Turner

We Are Wakanda: Angela Bassett & Letitia Wright Are The Women Behind The Throne

angela bassett , new york times , Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
2017 Ludaday Weekend Celebrity Bowling Tournament
‘LHHATL’ Stars Lil’ Scrappy & Bambi Welcome Their Prince Breland Into The World
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MTV-MOVIE-TV-AWARDS
Michael Bae Jordon Is Bringing His Own Brand Of Sexy To Coach As An Ambassador
Danielle James
I Wore Shorts For The First Time In 10 Years And No One Died
Def Jam Recordings And Jeezy Post BET Hip Hop Awards Party
Welp! ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Sentenced To 48 Hours In Jail For DUI
LTBW
Listen To Black Women: How Can Black Women Lower Their Chances Of Death During Childbirth?
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 11, 2017
Happy Anniversary! Cardi B Posts First-Ever Photo of Her Secret Wedding To Offset
Sanaa Lathan
Sanaa Lathan: I Would Be Doing The ‘Nappily Ever After’ Story A Disservice If I Didn’t shave My Head
Premiere Of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' - Arrivals
Sigh….The New York Times Gets Dragged To Hell For Confusing Angela Bassett For Omarosa
Steve Harvey - Family Fued Live
Oh No! Steve Harvey’s Lost Long-Running Talk Show Just Got Cancelled
Beyonce and Jay-Z 'On the Run II' Tour - Houston
Beyonce Reunites With LaTavia Roberson At The ‘On The Run II’ Tour
Creed II Poster
‘Creed II’ + 9 Other Black Films You Should See Before The End Of 2018
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 10
Porsha Williams Announces Pregnancy And Opens Up About Struggle With Fibroids
14 itemsCelebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 17, 2018
14 Fabulous Photos Of Sanaa Lathan In All Her Natural Hair Glory
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-SHOW
Thanks To Michael Che, This Is What Emmy Reparations Would Look Like
Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration
It’s About Time! Katt Williams Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish For Questioning Her Success
9 items73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
From Wiz Khalifa To LeBron James, Black Men Showed Up & Showed Out This Week
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close