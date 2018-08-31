Live Stream: Watch Aretha Franklin’s Funeral, Celebration Of Life

Aretha Franklin is dressed in gold inside her casket for the final viewing of her body before she is laid to rest. Dozens of pink Cadillacs line the streets outside the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit to pay homage to the the late queen, who sang about cruising around in her Caddy on Freeway of Love.
Celebrities like Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Fantasia and Jennifer Holliday are set to perform tributes throughout the service that began at 9:30on Friday morning. President Bill Clinton, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and the Rev. Jesse Jackson will offer remarks.
9:30-9:50 a.m.: Musical Prelude: Aretha Franklin Orchestra
9:50-10:00 a.m.: Lighting of Candles: Swanson Funeral Home, Inc.
10:00-10:20 a.m.: Processional: Clergy, Ministers and Family
10:20-10:25 a.m.: Prayer of Comfort: Dr. E.L. Branch, Pastor, Third New Hope Church
10:25-10:40 a.m.: Scripture of Comfort:
10:25 a.m.: Old Testament: Bishop T.D. Jakes, Potter’s House, Dallas, TX
10:30 a.m.: New Testament: Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Triumph Church
10:35 a.m.: The Psalm: Bishop P.A. Brooks, Pastor, New St. Paul Tabernacle Church
10:40-10:45 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
10:45-10:49 a.m. : Musical Tribute: Faith Hill
10:49-11:03 a.m. : Remarks:
10:49 a.m.: Brenda Jones, City Council President
10:51 a.m. : JoAnn Watson, Detroit City Council
10:53 a.m.: Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit
10:57 a.m.: Governor Rick Snyder, State of Michigan
11:03-11:08 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Ariana Grande
1108-11:13 a.m.: Musical Tribute: The Clark Sisters
11:13-11:18 a.m: Acknowledgements and Condolences: Barbara Sampson
11:18-11:23 a.m. : Musical Tribute: The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong
11:23-11:40 a.m.: Family Reflections: Vaughn, Cristal, Victorie & Jordan Franklin
11:40-11:45 a.m.: Family Musical Tribute: Edward Franklin
11:45-11:50 a.m.: Obituary: Sabrina Owens
11:50-11:55 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Alice McAllister Tillman
11:55-12:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Audrey DuBois Harris
12:00-12:15 p.m. : Personal Remarks:
12:00 p.m.: Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General
12:10 p.m.: Former President, William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton
12:15-12:19 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
12:19-12:36 p.m.: Personal Reflections :
12:19 p.m.: Greg Mathis, Retired Judge, 36th District Court, Detroit, MI
12:23 p.m.: Brenda Lawrence, State Representative, 14th Congressional District
12:27 p.m.: Rev. Donald L. Parsons, Logos Assembly Church, Chicago, IL
12:31 p.m.: Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network
12:36-12:41 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Chaka Khan
12:41-12:51 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Ron Isley
12:51 p.m.: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition
1:00 p.m.: Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C
1:05 p.m.: Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church
1:10-1:15 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Fantasia Barrino-Taylor
1:15-1:30 p.m: Personal Reflections :
1:15 p.m. : Tyler Perry
1:17 p.m.: Cicely Tyson, Actress
1:20 p.m. : Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music
1:25 p.m.: Smokey Robinson, Recording Artist
1:30-1:34 p.m. : Musical Tribute: Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams
1:34-1:53 p.m.: Personal Reflections :
1:34 p.m.: Mildred Gaddis, Radio Personality
1:38 p.m.: Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons
1:42 p.m.: Ron Moten, Personal Friend, Franchise Owner, McDonald’s Restaurants
1:48 p.m.: Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University
1:53-2:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
2:00-2:05 p.m.: Sermonic Selection: Jennifer Hudson
2:05-2:35 p.m.: Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta GA
2:35-2:45 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists
2:45-3:00 p.m.: Recessional: Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
