University Of Kentucky Student Drowns While Taking Late-Night Swim Overseas In Israel

The 19-year-old was supposed to return home to Florida next week.

A University of Kentucky student drowned Saturday night while swimming with friends in Israel, New York Daily News reports. TeNiya Jones reportedly texted her mother at 10:30pm that evening saying she was ‘in for the night’ before the tragic incident occurred.

The 19-year-old was taking a break from studying abroad in Jordan during a weekend trip to Tel Aviv. According to a statement from the University of Kentucky, Jones was swimming with two others from her program when they were caught in a strong current and pulled out to sea. Two of the students survived, while Jones was pushed further into the Mediterranean Sea. Her body was discovered Monday morning.

“That’s not like her,” Jones’ cousin Jean Davis told News-Press during the days she was missing before her body was found. “She wouldn’t take a risk like that.”

Jones was admitted into the premedical program at UK with a minor in Islamic Studies.

SOURCE: NY DAILY NEWS

