CLOSE
Home > ThinkBeautiful

Police: White Supremacist Killed Black Woman Who Threatened To Disclose His HIV Status

Her name was MeShon Cooper.

Leave a comment
American Nazi Party Holds Rally At Valley Forge

Source: William Thomas Cain / Getty

For the second time this week, a Black woman has been killed by a white man.

Court documents state that alleged white supremacist Ronald Lee Kidwell, 47, fatally stabbed MeShon Cooper after she told him she was going to disclose the fact that he was HIV-positive.

According the Kansas City Star, Johnson Country police stated that Kidwell told them that Cooper attacked him first with a knife and then threatened to tell everyone” about his HIV status. Kidwell said when he was struck in the hand with her knife, he flipped out, got control of the weapon and stabbed the 43-year-old to death.

“When I get mad, I make the exorcist look like a b&tch,” Kidwell said, according to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Phone records found between the two on the last day Cooper was seen alive helped police lead them to Kidwell’s home, which they said had an “overwhelming smell of bleach.”

The Kansas City Star reported that when police initially interviewed Kidwell, he swore he didn’t know where Cooper was, but he finally admitted to her murder, telling them he “would never be released from prison.”

Shortly after, he led them to his garage where Cooper’s body was wrapped in trash bags and placed in a trash can.

Kidwell’s daughter, who stressed that the two are estranged, told the newspaper that her father has always been “a monster” and often bragged about being a member of the KKK.

“He’s been a monster his whole life,” Carolyn Foster said. “He’s a true definition of evil.”

She also added that her father would pretend to like people of color just and gain their trust just in order to harm them.

 

Not surprisingly, this isn’t Kidwell’s first time being arrested for assaulting a Black woman.

The Kansas City Star noted that back in 2011, Kidwell was sentenced to five years in prison for not only hitting a Black woman on the head with a hammer as she slept, but for also raping her.

Currently, Kidwell has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody on $1 million bail. However, the FBI nor the local police will say if they have plans of adding an addition hate crime charge against Kidwell.

RELATED NEWS:

Nine Family Members Killed In Missouri During Tragic Duck Boat Accident

UPDATE: White Male Suspect Apprehended In The Stabbing Death Of 18-Year-Old Nia Wilson

White Woman Calls Cops On California Man Listening To A Yoga CD In His Car

#SayHerName , HIV/AIDS , Kansas City , White Supremacist

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Sad teen girl standing on the bridge. Alone and thoughtful.
Mediocre White Youtube Troll Offensively Critiques Black Women’s Hair
American Nazi Party Holds Rally At Valley Forge
Police: White Supremacist Killed Black Woman Who Threatened To Disclose His HIV Status
Young mother father and infant riding city bus
Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States
'Ocean's 8' World Premiere
Anne Hathaway’s Instagram Post On Nia Wilson’s Tragic Death Gives White People A Lesson On Humanity & Privilege
What a way to ruin my day
How I Became Comfortable In My Own Skin After Years Of Dealing With Hyperpigmentation
2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 5
Lauryn Hill Cancels Several ‘Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary’ Tour Dates
14 itemsBeyonce and Jay-Z 'On the Run II' Tour - US Opener - Cleveland
Blue Ivy Is A Whole #Mood On The Carters’ Family Vacation
Boston's Combat Zone
From Prostitute To Preacher: How One Former Sex Worker Became A Minister & Advocate For Black Women
U.S. Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) at a hearing of the...
Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Faux ‘Anne Thrax’ Threat
Flames of intense house fire
Nashville Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Wasn’t Invited To The Party
Tomika McFadden
This Mother Turned Her Heartbreak Into The Nation’s Largest Urban Health Festival
Z100's Jingle Ball 2004 - Show
Michelle Williams Had The Best Verse On ‘Cater 2 U,’ And Four Other Times Her Vocal Performance Reached The Ears Of Heaven
13th Annual Samsung Hope For Children Gala
Sherri Shepherd Says Her Son Thinks Black Girls Are Mean, Likes White Girls Better
Soulquarius 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer To Family Whose Daughter Is Allegedly Being Held Captive By R. Kelly Speaks Out About New Song
MacArthur BART Station in Oakland
UPDATE: White Male Suspect Apprehended In The Stabbing Death Of 18-Year-Old Nia Wilson
Couple lying in bed together
Having Sex With Your Partner Brings A 48-Hour ‘After Glow’
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close