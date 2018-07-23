CLOSE
Home > Most Recent

A Writer Perfectly Summarizes ‘Thin Privilege’ In Epic Twitter Thread

"The ability to move through life without people insisting you need to be a smaller size...if you don’t have to think about that, it’s privilege," writer Cora Harrington wrote on Twitter.

Leave a comment

As the body positivity movement continues to gain momentum, conversations are routinely sprouting up on social media about privilege and access.

On Sunday, writer Cora Harrington posted a series of messages to her Twitter timeline, evoking a conversation on what institutes as “thin privilege.”

RELATED: SpeakHER Podcast Episode 3: Body Empowerment Activist, Sonya Renee Taylor

The first message introduces Harrington’s thesis–that thinness is not just about size, but about your body being seen as “normal,” without scrutiny. Being viewed as “thin” lies on a spectrum and includes anyone who is able to walk into a clothing store and find an array of options to wear.

Harrington dives further, asking her followers who my be resistant to acknowledging and accepting this form of privilege to think about a time when they were judged or barred from certain spaces because of their weight.

She also calls on influencers in the body positivity movement to acknowledge that their rise may have been because they themselves fit into socially acceptable body type ideals.

And Harrington’s last point focuses on the intersection of race and privilege. Harrington says that you can be a member of a disadvantaged community and still profit from thin privilege–the two are not mutually exclusive.

Several other users chimed in to say that Harrington’s tweets opened their minds to a redefine what they believe privilege to be.

Conversations like these around privilege and the ways in which they can intersect are important to hash out on social media.

What do you think beauties? Have you ever benefited from thin privilege?

DON’T MISS:

On Maternal Death Rates, Postpartum Care & Trusting Your Body: A Q&A With A Black Doula

Sex Educator Ericka Hart Is On A Mission To Eradicate Medical Racial Bias From Our Healthcare Systems

Body Positivity , Cora Harrington , thin , thin privilege , weight

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading A Writer Perfectly Summarizes ‘Thin Privilege’ In Epic Twitter Thread

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Floyd Mayweather Jr. At Rehab
R&B Crooner Tank Marries Longtime Partner Zena Foster In Romantic Ceremony
France - Men In Black 3 - European Premiere in Paris
Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The ‘Gram, So She Responded With This…
Medical Marijuana Reform
Congresswoman Barbara Lee Ain’t New To This, She’s True To This
19 itemsPusha T Debuts Residency At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub In Las Vegas
Pusha T Married His Longtime Girlfriend Virgina Williams In A Beautiful Ceremony
MacArthur BART Station in Oakland
18-Year-Old Woman Brutally Stabbed And Killed In Attack
R Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI
R. Kelly’s ‘I Admit’ Song Is Unhealed Word Vomit We Just Don’t Want
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals
Steph Curry To Produce Slate Of Faith-Based Films
10 Women With Type 4 Hair Share Their Kinky Curly Hair Stories
Her favourite spot to daydream
A Writer Perfectly Summarizes ‘Thin Privilege’ In Epic Twitter Thread
The 2018 Maxim Party Co-Sponsored By blu
Cardi B’s Husband Offset Arrested In Georgia On Marijuana And Gun Possession Charges
13th Annual Samsung Hope For Children Gala
Sherri Shepherd Says Her Son Thinks Black Girls Are Mean, Likes White Girls Better
Trending HAITI-ECONOMY-WHARF-WORKERS
Nine Family Members Killed In Missouri During Tragic Duck Boat Accident
LTBW Beauty Standards
Listen To Black Women: Why Don’t We Let Black Women Be Beautiful In Their Own Way?
11 itemsValentino Cruise/Resort Collection 2019 Womenswear
Valentino’s Resort Collection Will Cruise You Straight Into Your Next Vacation
Chef Jernard
Chef Jernard Offers Tips On Cooking Tasty, Healthy Food For Your Partner That Satisfies Your Soul Food Cravings
'Roseanne' at Walt Disney Studios - Premiere
Roseanne Barr’s Trash Excuse For Valerie Jarrett Tweet: ‘I Thought The B—-h Was White’
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close