A Writer Perfectly Summarizes ‘Thin Privilege’ In Epic Twitter Thread

As the body positivity movement continues to gain momentum, conversations are routinely sprouting up on social media about privilege and access.
On Sunday, writer Cora Harrington posted a series of messages to her Twitter timeline, evoking a conversation on what institutes as “thin privilege.”
RELATED: SpeakHER Podcast Episode 3: Body Empowerment Activist, Sonya Renee Taylor
The first message introduces Harrington’s thesis–that thinness is not just about size, but about your body being seen as “normal,” without scrutiny. Being viewed as “thin” lies on a spectrum and includes anyone who is able to walk into a clothing store and find an array of options to wear.
Harrington dives further, asking her followers who my be resistant to acknowledging and accepting this form of privilege to think about a time when they were judged or barred from certain spaces because of their weight.
She also calls on influencers in the body positivity movement to acknowledge that their rise may have been because they themselves fit into socially acceptable body type ideals.
And Harrington’s last point focuses on the intersection of race and privilege. Harrington says that you can be a member of a disadvantaged community and still profit from thin privilege–the two are not mutually exclusive.
Several other users chimed in to say that Harrington’s tweets opened their minds to a redefine what they believe privilege to be.
Conversations like these around privilege and the ways in which they can intersect are important to hash out on social media.
What do you think beauties? Have you ever benefited from thin privilege?
DON’T MISS:
On Maternal Death Rates, Postpartum Care & Trusting Your Body: A Q&A With A Black Doula
Sex Educator Ericka Hart Is On A Mission To Eradicate Medical Racial Bias From Our Healthcare Systems
Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Shea Moisture Strengthen, Grow + Restore Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
1 of 25
2. Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl + Style Milk
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
2 of 25
3. Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
3 of 25
4. Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Shine Pomade
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
4 of 25
5. Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Leave-In Moisturizer
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
5 of 25
6. As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
6 of 25
7. Organix Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Organix
7 of 25
8. Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioner
Source:Cantu
8 of 25
9. Cantu Shea Butter Twist And Lock Gel
Source:Cantu
9 of 25
10. Beautiful Textures Tangle Taming Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
10 of 25
11. Beautiful Textures Moisture Butter
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
11 of 25
12. Ojon Damage Reverse Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Ojon
12 of 25
13. Ojon Damage Reverse Conditioner
Source:courtesy of Ojon
13 of 25
14. OBIA Curl Hydration Spray
Source:OBIA
14 of 25
15. Ouidad Heat and Humidity Gel
Source:courtesy of Ouidad
15 of 25
16. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Gel
Source:Ouidad
16 of 25
17. Curly Hair Solutions Curl Keeper
Source:Curly Hair Solutions
17 of 25
18. Curl Junkie Coffee-Coco Curl Creme Lite
Source:Curl Junkie
18 of 25
19. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
Source:Moroccanoil
19 of 25
20. Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner
Source:Moroccanoil
20 of 25
21. Moroccanoil Hair Treatment
Source:Moroccanoil
21 of 25
22. Yarok Hair
Source:yarokhair.com
22 of 25
23. WEN Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner
Source:ChazDean.com
23 of 25
24. Jane Carter Solution All Natural Nourish and Shine for Dry Hair and Dry Skin
Source:Jane Carter Solution
24 of 25
25. Pantene Pro-V Truly Natural Hair Co-Wash Conditioner
Source:Pantene/Pantene.com
25 of 25