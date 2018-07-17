CLOSE
Home > ThinkBeautiful

White Woman Arrested After Spray Painting N-Word And “Hail Trump” On Neighbor’s House

Patricia Edelen is being held on $25,450 bond and was charged with “ethnic intimidation by reason of race, color, religion or national origin."

Leave a comment
Jail Cell

Source: Getty / Getty

Welcome to Trump’s America.

A Toledo, Ohio, white woman was arrested for allegedly spray painting racial slurs on her neighbor’s home last week.

According to 13 ABC News, Toledo police have accused Patricia Edelen, 47, of tagging the house with phrases including “N#ggers Keep Out” and “Hail Trump” along with drawing a swastika.

On Saturday (July 14), police sat in front of Edelen’s house waiting for her to let her dog so they could arrest her outside. Her charges were listed as “ethnic intimidation by reason of race, color, religion or national origin, criminal mischief, and criminal damaging/endangering property to cause/create substantial risk of physical harm.”

However, this particular offense does not meet the federal standard of a hate crime.

“She had multiple warrants. She ran from the officers inside her residence. The officers were forced to make forced entry into her residence and took her into custody without further incident,” Sgt. Paul Davis told the news station.

The Toledo Blade reported that neighbors who live across the street recorded the vandalism. They told police they were afraid someone would burn down the house because of what was painted on it, the incident report stated.

In addition, a realtor selling a property nearby Facebooked lived the incident.

Thankfully, the vandalism is now gone. Apparently, neighbors worked together to scrub it off the home.

In the meantime, Edelen is being held on $25,450 bond and a judge issued a no-contact order with the victim. She pleaded not guilty to all counts.

RELATED NEWS:

‘Coupon Carl’ Calls Cops On Black Woman At CVS Because He Believed Her Coupon Was Fake

White Woman Calls Cops On California Man Listening To A Yoga CD In His Car

#SnackingWhileBlack: Georgia Subway Employee Calls 911 Because Black Family Kept Using The Bathroom

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

13 photos Launch gallery

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Continue reading White Woman Arrested After Spray Painting N-Word And “Hail Trump” On Neighbor’s House

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.

Ohio , Patricia Edelen , racism

comments – add yours
Just Added
Jail Cell
White Woman Arrested After Spray Painting N-Word And “Hail Trump” On Neighbor’s House
Low Angle View Of Tower Bridge
Meet The First Black Beauty Queen To Win Miss Universe Great Britain
15 items2018 Essence Festival - Day 2
15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals
7 itemsIda Bell Wells-Barnett, Leader in civil rights
6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells
The District of Columbia Water Department Addressed Issues Regarding Possibly Tainted Water
Muslim Children Asked To Leave Delaware Public Pool
Monica Brown
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You REDy For Monica Brown’s New Hair Color? [POLL]
Shelves in grocery store aisle
Drunken Man Yells Racist, Violent Slurs At Black Woman Studying In Front Of Grocery Store
Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019
WHO WORE IT BETTER: Beyoncé Wears Phresh Off The Runway Valentino Couture At OTR II [POLL]
11 items2018 FIFA World Cup Final
Social Media Uses France’s World Cup Win As A Teaching Moment On Immigration
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Cardi B Is Not Sharing Photos Of Baby Kulture Yet, And Here’s Why
Wireless Festival - Birmingham
Did Azealia Banks Go Too Far Referencing Nick Cannon’s Struggle With Lupus?
IGT McDonald's Winner
#BeautifulNews: McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Awards $10,000 To An HBCU Student
Google Pixel 2 Launch At Selfridges
#MODELMONDAY: Philomena Kwao Never Heard Of The Term ‘Plus-Size’ Until She Started Modeling
Beyonce and Jay-Z 'On the Run II' Tour Opener - Cardiff
Watch: Mama Tina & Michelle Obama Are “On The Run” In Paris
25 itemsThe 2018 Maxim Party Co-Sponsored By blu
#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes
Drug Store Chain CVS Caremark Announces It Will Stop Selling Cigarettes
‘Coupon Carl’ Calls Cops On Black Woman At CVS Because He Believed Her Coupon Was Fake
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close