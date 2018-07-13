CLOSE
Woman Who Brutally Beat Elderly Man With Brick Charged With Attempted Murder

Laquisha Jones, 30, will face two counts including attempted murder, elder abuse and infliction of injury in the July 4 beating of Rodolfo Rodriguez, 92.

A Los Angeles woman was charged with attempted murder in the brutal beating of a 92-year-old Mexican man.

Laquisha Jones, 30, will face two counts including attempted murder, elder abuse and infliction of injury, CBSLA reports. If found guilty, Jones could face up to 29 years in prison. She was arraigned on Thursday after prosecutors asked that her bail be set at $1.25 million. She pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

The charges stem from a July 4th encounter where Jones attacked Rodolfo Rodriguez, after he accidentally bumped into Jones’ child on the sidewalk in a Willowbrook neighborhood. Rodriguez, who does not speak English, travelled to the States from Mexico to visit his family.

According to police reports, Jones pushed Rodriguez to the ground while hitting him in the face. Jones then picked up a brick and repeatedly smashed the man in the face, resulting in a broken cheekbone, broken ribs, bruises and lacerations on his face. A witness to the incident said that Jones also yelled “Go back to your country.”

Jones was arrested one week later on July 10. In 2017, Jones was convicted of making criminal threats, a case where she remains on probation. She is set to appear in court on July 26.

A lawyer for the Rodriguez family released a statement to CBSLA.

“Mr. Rodriguez is slowly recovering from this senseless and brutal assault,” attorney Luis Carillo said. “His family is appreciative of the community’s outpouring of support and concern about his condition. The family has been inundated with media requests and is asking for a brief reprieve as they try to get back to a sense of normalcy. As soon as Mr. Rodriguez and his relatives are ready to share their story, we will make them available to the media.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account in the patriarch’s honor.

SOURCE: CBSLA

