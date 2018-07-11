CLOSE
Home > Most Recent

Ohio Woman Used 911 As Her Personal Customer Service On 11-Year-Old Newspaper Delivery Boy

The list of unwarranted calls on Black people rages on.

Leave a comment

A lesson in work ethic went completely awry after a white woman in an Arlington, Ohio neighborhood called the police on an unsuspecting Black child.

Brandie Sharp was out delivering newspaper ads with her sons, 17-year-old Mycah and 11-year-old Uriah, on Friday when police approached the family inquiring about their whereabouts.

Sharp said the family accidentally delivered papers to the wrong home and sent Uriah to retrieve the papers. However, a nosey neighbor turned to the cops to investigate.

“I noticed they were walking up to houses with nothing in hand and one of them came back with something,” the woman said in an interview with police, according to WSYX-TV. “It seemed kind of suspicious.”

Sharp explained to the police that nothing criminal was happening, especially at 5:30 in the afternoon.

She used Facebook to vent her frustrations in a post.

“First day of paper route and we are pulled over by the police,” Sharp wrote. “Sad I cant even teach my son the value of working without someone whispering and looking at us out the side of their eye perhaps because we DON’T ‘look like a person that belongs in their neighborhood.’ ”

As a result, Sharp says she and her family will consider another route.

“We have seen some conversations on Facebook relative to a police response to a report of suspicious activity that turned out to be completely benign,” police officials wrote in a statement over the weekend.

The list of unwarranted calls on Black people rages on.

SOURCE: WSYX-TV

DON’T MISS:

Bank Restores Money To 112-Year-Old Veteran Whose Identity Was Stolen

San Bernardino Prosecutor Calls Maxine Waters A ‘C—t,’ & Wonders Why She Hasn’t Been Shot

Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team

Social Media Celebrates Miracle Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team

9 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Celebrates Miracle Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team

Continue reading Ohio Woman Used 911 As Her Personal Customer Service On 11-Year-Old Newspaper Delivery Boy

Social Media Celebrates Miracle Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team

9/11 , cops , delivery , newspaper , Ohio , police

comments – add yours
Just Added
11 itemsPapa John's International Rings the NASDAQ Opening Bell
Papa Johns Is Still Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call
35 itemsIF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
PHOTOS: #TeamBeautiful Hits New Orleans For All The Essence Fest Events
Newspaper Boy Delivering Morning Paper
Ohio Woman Used 911 As Her Personal Customer Service On 11-Year-Old Newspaper Delivery Boy
21 itemsEngland Media Access - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Goal! World Cup Cutie Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Quenching Our Summer Thirst!
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Arrivals
Cardi B Gives Birth To Baby Girl: Kulture Kiari Cephus
Mother breastfeeding baby in living room
HELLO LIVE: Why Breastfeeding Moms Need To Dump Their Pump
Bureau of Engraving and Printing making money.
Bank Restores Money To 112-Year-Old Veteran Whose Identity Was Stolen
30 itemsEssence Festival 2018
Get Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle From Black Women At Essence Festival 2018
16 itemsEssence Festival 2018
Ooo Chile: Black Women Over 50 Stylin’ On Them At Essence Festival
10 itemsThailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team
Social Media Celebrates Miracle Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team
netflix glow
Sneak Peek: The Emotional Moment Cherry Bang Makes The Decision To Get A Relaxer On ‘Glow’
Philadelphia Eagles 2011 Headshots
Update: Alleged NFL Domestic Violence Incident Was Actually ‘Targeted Home Invasion,’ Police Say
Amandla Stenberg at Essence Festival
EXCLUSIVE: Vernon François Shares How To Get Amandla Stenberg’s Hairline Realness
Heron Preston + Tequila Avion - Dance Party In Celebration Of Heron Preston 'Public Figure'
Get The Strap? Or Get The Strap On? Papoose & 50 Cent Feud Over Remy Ma
Charise Frazier
Black Women & The Divine: “My Religion Is Christian But I Consider Myself More Spiritual Than Religious In Practice”
Starz Power Brunch at Essence Festival 2018
Lil Rel Howery & Jess Hilarious Are Bringing That 90s Flavor To FOX
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close