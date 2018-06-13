FAB FINDS: 10 Tiny Sunglasses For The Girl Who Loves Big Frames

Happy National Sunglasses Day! Yes, apparently it is a real holiday and even if it weren’t, we’d still use it as an excuse to dish on sunglasses and all the beautiful pairs we want to add in our fashion closets this summer! One of the biggest sunglass trends has been those teeny-tiny shades, you know the ones that have become popularized by Beyoncé, Rihanna, Zoe Kravitz, and countless others.

Well, I’ve always been a girl where the bigger the frame, the better. So stepping into the land of tiny frames has given me growing pains, but I’ve found some super cute ones that I think we can do for this year. And before I go any farther, yes, we’re protecting our eyes this summer, and yes, we are wearing sunscreen. Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.

CAT EYE

Y’all know Beyoncé loves some Alain Mikli, and I can totally see why. Go for some sexy cat-eye frames this like $217 pair in black, or if you want something that’s even more “in your face”, these $320 Gentle Monster frames (another one of Bey’s go-to brands) are fireeee. If you need something a bit less expensive, you can always go for these $80 Le Specs Lolita sunglasses which are sleek and black and easily wearable with all your clothes (or you can get them for $119 in white or clear and pink). These $16 specs from Urban Outfitters are super chic if you’re going for a brown/tan vibe (I love nude on nude), and if you’re REALLY on a budget (hey girl, we’ve all been there), then you can still tap into the trend with these $10 pair that you can find at Walmart and that still offer UV protection (because isn’t that what we’re wearing them for ANYWAYS?).

ROUND

If you’re more for a round-eye like myself, there are options that you can try too. If you really want to stunt, you can rock these $245 rounded Saint Laurent shades tinted in a “bottle green” tone. These $18 Oval Shades from Urban Outfitters come in a few colors but are also ultra-slim and give total ’90s vibes. These sunglasses are also another option, a rounded aviator-esque style with tinted lenses. I love these so much! These $153 Ray-Ban olive green glasses are also adorable to add to the arsenal, especially if paired with an army camouflage jacket and maybe some short denim shorts (oh, just me?). And of course, I have to round up this chic list with these $24 cheetah-print roundies, sure to give you a bit of sass, flavor, and play all in one.

Which type of eye frame do you like for summer? Cat-eye or a rounded tip?

