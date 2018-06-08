CLOSE
HomeHelloBuzz

Niecy Nash On Keeping It Spicy For Her Husband: ‘I Ask Him What Hair He Wants To See Me In’

'Claws' actress Niecy Nash revealed that she keeps it spicy in her relationship by changing up her wigs based on what her husband likes.

Leave a comment

Niecy Nash has the keys to a successful marriage. The Claws star, who is promoting season two of the popular TNT series once said, ‘A BJ a day keeps the divorce attorney away.’ But Nash has more tips (pun intended) and tricks up her bedazzled sleeve.

We caught up with the inspiring actress during a promo stop in NYC where we asked other ways she keeps it spicy in the bedroom. According to the curvaceous star, “I ask him what hair he wants to see me in. ‘What girl you want? You want around the way girl. I will put on that little short pixie cut with some hoops and let you have it.” She added, “What girlfriend you want today?”

Niecy also opened up about her Claws co-star Karrueche, saying, “As an actor, I feel like she has really come into her own,” she said. “What I really love about the Karrueche Tran of it all, is just as soon as you thought  they knew what you were all about, they didn’t even see it coming. And now you’ve created the story you want to be known by.”

While Niecy has been in the industry for years, she’s reached a new level of stardom with Claws. “In my journey, it was greater later,” she said.

Catch the season 2 premiere of Claws on TNT June 10.

RELATED STORIES:

Claws,’ Beats & ‘Power’: Your 2017 Summer TV Watch Guide

#BlackLove: We Are Living For This Super Cute Couple Moment Between Niecy Nash And Her Husband

Tracee Ellis Ross, Adrienne Bailon, Niecy Nash & More Attend The NAACP Image Awards Luncheon
48th NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Luncheon - Arrivals
6 photos
Claws , Karrueche Tran , Niecy Nash

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
30 itemsPresident Trump Hosts College Football Champion Clemson Tigers At White House
#TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y’all President
Waist up shot of African male teacher leading biology class, out of focus, students foregrounded with hands up, Cape Town, South Africa
Four Black Girls Allegedly Strip-Searched At School For Being Too ‘Hyper And Giddy’
Life Ball Welcome Party
Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 items'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign
Kelly Rowland
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys Knight In BET’s ‘American Soul’
5 itemsCelebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018
5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus
Senior African American woman at the park
Meet The 86-Year-Old Grandma Who Lost 120 Pounds Working Out In Her Living Room
McDonald's Bacon Hour
You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour!
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo Is Still Defending R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Muting Sh*t’
Empty Beds In Hospital Room
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State Arrested
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30, 2015: California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks at Aker
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That Kamala Harris Prove She Was Born In The U.S
25 items Trending 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Huh? Gina Rodriguez Says She Isn’t Anti-Black, Her Dad Has ‘Dark Skin’
30 items Trending CNN Heroes Gala 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals
No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close