Niecy Nash On Keeping It Spicy For Her Husband: ‘I Ask Him What Hair He Wants To See Me In’

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Niecy Nash has the keys to a successful marriage. The Claws star, who is promoting season two of the popular TNT series once said, ‘A BJ a day keeps the divorce attorney away.’ But Nash has more tips (pun intended) and tricks up her bedazzled sleeve.

We caught up with the inspiring actress during a promo stop in NYC where we asked other ways she keeps it spicy in the bedroom. According to the curvaceous star, “I ask him what hair he wants to see me in. ‘What girl you want? You want around the way girl. I will put on that little short pixie cut with some hoops and let you have it.” She added, “What girlfriend you want today?”

Niecy also opened up about her Claws co-star Karrueche, saying, “As an actor, I feel like she has really come into her own,” she said. “What I really love about the Karrueche Tran of it all, is just as soon as you thought they knew what you were all about, they didn’t even see it coming. And now you’ve created the story you want to be known by.”

While Niecy has been in the industry for years, she’s reached a new level of stardom with Claws. “In my journey, it was greater later,” she said.

Catch the season 2 premiere of Claws on TNT June 10.

RELATED STORIES:

Claws,’ Beats & ‘Power’: Your 2017 Summer TV Watch Guide

#BlackLove: We Are Living For This Super Cute Couple Moment Between Niecy Nash And Her Husband