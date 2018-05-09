Home > Most Recent

Federal Appeals Court Blocks Lawsuit Against Marilyn Mosby In Freddie Gray Case

The suit, filed by five officers who claimed Mosby sought out to unfairly prosecute them in the death of Freddie Gray, included malicious prosecution, defamation and invasion of privacy.

Avatar Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Leave a comment

On Monday, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals declared that charges in an impending lawsuit could not be brought against Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, The Baltimore Sun reports.

The suit, filed by five officers who claimed Mosby sought out to unfairly prosecute them in the death of Freddie Gray, included malicious prosecution, defamation and invasion of privacy, false arrest and false imprisonment. The later two charges were dismissed by U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis, who in January 2017, found probable cause for the lawsuit to move forward.

RELATED: Women To Know: Marilyn Mosby On Why She’s An ‘Advocate For Justice’

Gray’s death in April 2015 caught national attention as the 25-year-old’s violent arrest was captured on a witness cellphone. Gray later died from a severe spinal injury, the result of his arrest and transport. Mosby filed criminal charges against all six officers involved in Gray’s arrest, Caesar R. Goodson Jr., William G. Porter, Brian W. Rice, Edward M. Nero, Garrett Miller, Alicia D. White. The charges included manslaughter and second-degree murder.

In a series of back to back rulings from 2015-2016, three officers were acquitted, prompting Mosby to drop the cases against the remaining officers.

Mosby’s defense team argued in court that she was immune to the lawsuit because of her position as a prosecutor, in which the federal appeal court agreed.

“We resoundingly reject the invitation to cast aside decades of Supreme Court and circuit precedent to narrow the immunity prosecutors enjoy,” wrote Chief Judge Roger Gregory wrote in the court’s opinion. “And we find no justification for denying Mosby the protection from suit that the Maryland legislature has granted her.”

Several supporters of the lawsuit, including the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, are fighting to keep the lawsuit alive and argue that Mosby “abused” her authority in the proceedings.

According to the court documents, the officers have 90 days to submit a petition for the Supreme Court to hear the case.

SOURCE: The Baltimore Sun

DON’T MISS:

Melania Trump Swaggerjacks Michelle Obama, Again

George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted Him About Trayvon Martin Doc

Marilyn Mosby

Who Is Marilyn Mosby? Meet The Woman Behind Freddie Gray's Investigation

18 photos Launch gallery

Who Is Marilyn Mosby? Meet The Woman Behind Freddie Gray's Investigation

Continue reading Federal Appeals Court Blocks Lawsuit Against Marilyn Mosby In Freddie Gray Case

Who Is Marilyn Mosby? Meet The Woman Behind Freddie Gray's Investigation

Baltimore , Freddie Gray , Marilyn MOsby

comments – add yours
Just Added
CROCODILE DU NIL
Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After Crocodile Bit Off Her Arm
CinemaCon Presents The 2017 Big Screen Achievement Awards
Gabrielle Union: The Everyday Woman Is A Superhero
Criminal Charges Announced Against Baltimore Police Officers In Freddie Gray's Death
Federal Appeals Court Blocks Lawsuit Against Marilyn Mosby In Freddie Gray Case
LTBW EP 3
Listen To Black Women Poll: Have Social Media #Goals Changed Your Perception Of Reality
Sanaa Lathan Hosts Event At Beso - Inside
Sanaa Lathan Wants You to Know She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé: ‘I Would Never Do Anything Malicious Like That’
Melania Trump Swaggerjacks Michelle Obama, Again
George Zimmerman Appears Before Judge On Recent Aggravated Assault Charges
George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted Him About Trayvon Martin Doc
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Rampage' - Red Carpet
The Rock Touts His Cunnilingus Skills: “I Take Pride In Mastering All My Performances”
Louisiana Mayors
LaToya Cantrell Takes Office As The First-Ever Female Mayor Of New Orleans
Black University Of Florida Graduates Who Were Dragged Off Stage At Ceremony Speak Out
Watch: Girls Asked To Leave Store After Asking Why Manager Addressed Stealing Procedures
45 itemsUS-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA
TREND REPORT: These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018 MET Gala
The buttons of the Apps 'Airbnb' and 'Uber' and other Apps on a digital tablet screen
Cops Swarm A Group Of Black Women Leaving Their Airbnb After Neighbor Accused Them Of Stealing
11 itemsCelebrity Sightings in New York City - January 28, 2018
Check Out All The Black Excellence That Came Out To Support Gucci’s SoHo Store Opening
Parenting
A Four-Year-Old In Alabama Uses His Superpowers To Feed The Homeless
Fashion Group International Presents The 22nd Annual Night of Stars Honoring 'The Romantics' - Inside
LET’S MAKEUP: Pat McGrath Launches A Collection With The MET
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close