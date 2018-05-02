AKA’s At Fort Valley State University Under Investigation Amid Sex Ring Allegations

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha at Fort Valley State University, a school located in central Georgia, face serious allegations concerning sexual misconduct and harassment.

According to a report released by Rolling Out, several of the chapter’s most recent members are accused of participating in a sex ring to pay for initiation fees.

The outlet goes on to say that unnamed sources revealed customers included local politicians and businessman. Both the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the University Systems of Georgia have begun looking into reports of hazing and sexual misconduct after two separate incidents were reported on April 5, 2018.

Alecia Johnson, Alpha Beta’s graduate advisor and a university employee, remains at the center of the investigation. Johnson stepped down in April as the allegations ramped up.

In an interview with WSB-TV, Johnson’s lawyer Adrian Patrick says he is working to clear his client’s name.

“I just think that’s incredulous,” Patrick said. “I mean, I know people want to be in a sorority. I got that part. I just don’t think you’re going to sell your body. Plus, it’s inconsistent with the reputation of Alpha Kappa Alpha.”

“She’s not a pimp, and she’s not a madam. None of that,” he continued. “She’s not guilty. She did not do anything.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest historically Black sorority in the world, founded on January 15, 1908 at Howard University. The service based organization has a zero tolerance policy for hazing, harassment and criminal activity.

In response to the investigation, the sorority’s headquarters issued the following statement: “These allegations are in no way representative of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s 110-year service-based mission or its nearly 300,000 members. We condemn these allegations in the strongest possible terms. We remain dedicated to our mission to encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, promote unity, alleviate problems concerning girls and women, create opportunities for them to pursue higher education and be of service to millions of people around the world annually.”

The organization also issued a mandate that chapter members cease all activities until the investigation has concluded.

