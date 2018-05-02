Home > Most Recent

AKA’s At Fort Valley State University Under Investigation Amid Sex Ring Allegations

Alecia Johnson, the graduate advisor of the school's AKA chapter, stepped down from her position after the startling allegations surfaced.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Leave a comment

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha at Fort Valley State University, a school located in central Georgia, face serious allegations concerning sexual misconduct and harassment.

According to a report released by Rolling Out, several of the chapter’s most recent members are accused of participating in a sex ring to pay for initiation fees.

The outlet goes on to say that unnamed sources revealed customers included local politicians and businessman. Both the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the University Systems of Georgia have begun looking into reports of hazing and sexual misconduct after two separate incidents were reported on April 5, 2018.

Alecia Johnson, Alpha Beta’s graduate advisor and a university employee, remains at the center of the investigation. Johnson stepped down in April as the allegations ramped up.

In an interview with WSB-TV, Johnson’s lawyer Adrian Patrick says he is working to clear his client’s name.

“I just think that’s incredulous,” Patrick said. “I mean, I know people want to be in a sorority. I got that part. I just don’t think you’re going to sell your body. Plus, it’s inconsistent with the reputation of Alpha Kappa Alpha.”

“She’s not a pimp, and she’s not a madam. None of that,” he continued. “She’s not guilty. She did not do anything.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest historically Black sorority in the world, founded on January 15, 1908 at Howard University. The service based organization has a zero tolerance policy for hazing, harassment and criminal activity.

In response to the investigation, the sorority’s headquarters issued the following statement: “These allegations are in no way representative of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s 110-year service-based mission or its nearly 300,000 members. We condemn these allegations in the strongest possible terms. We remain dedicated to our mission to encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, promote unity, alleviate problems concerning girls and women, create opportunities for them to pursue higher education and be of service to millions of people around the world annually.”

The organization also issued a mandate that chapter members cease all activities until the investigation has concluded.

SOURCE: Rolling Out, WSB-TV

DON’T MISS:

Chicago Charter School Tells Girls Who Bleed Through Pants During Menstruation They Can’t Tie Sweatshirts Around Their Waists

Cosby Jury Says Accuser’s Credibility, Not #MeToo Led to Guilty Verdict

aka , Alpha Kappa Alpha , Fort Valley State University , Georgia , Sorority

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading AKA’s At Fort Valley State University Under Investigation Amid Sex Ring Allegations

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
Just Added
T BARZ
BASE LEVEL: T Barz’s Musical Parents Would Be Eve & Usher
New Orleans charter school's new principal works to improve reading and math skills
AKA’s At Fort Valley State University Under Investigation Amid Sex Ring Allegations
Atelier Versace - Fall 1997 Couture
Here Are Our Predictions For What These 7 Style Stars Will Wear At The Met Gala
Kim Kardashian & Kany West Sighting : Day Three Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
Kanye West Is A Black Man Who Desperately Wants To Be Loved
12 itemsFRANCE-FASHION-MEN-GIVENCHY-PEOPLE
#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’
Listen To Black Women: Episode 3
“Listen To Black Women” Episode 5: Do We Really Want #MeToo For Us Too?
Economic Downturn Prompts Economy Shopping In American Southwest
Chicago Charter School Tells Girls Who Bleed Through Pants During Menstruation They Can’t Tie Sweatshirts Around Their Waists
Jury Finds Bill Cosby Guilty In Retrial
Cosby Jury Says Accuser’s Credibility, Not #MeToo Led to Guilty Verdict
Trending March For Our Lives - Washington, DC
TMZ Staffer Reads Kanye West For Filth For Calling Slavery ‘A Choice’
Cardi B Performs at Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.
Cardi B. Pays Tribute To Princess Diana In This Fashionable Way
Naturi & Ryan
These Beauty Tips From Ryan Destiny & Naturi Naughton Will Have Your Melanin Glowing This Spring
Dia & Co. Spring 2018 Nanette Lepore Collection
FAB FINDS: Dia & Co. Partners With Nanette Lepore For Stylish Workwear
2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons
#AlrightPetunia: Teyana Taylor Dismisses Rumors That She Split From Iman Shumpert
Disappointed African American businesswoman having problems with
Dear Black Women, Your Job Is Probably Killing You (But It Doesn’t Have To)
Watch: Six Cops Accuse Black Man Of Breaking Into His Own Apartment In NYC
The Mark Supper Club
Lil Scrappy & The Bam Are Having A Baby
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close