Home > ThinkBeautiful

Colin Kaepernick Earns A Prestigious Global Award, As The NFL Snubs Him

The former quarterback joins an elite group of human rights activists.

Hello Beautiful Staff

Leave a comment
San Francisco 49ers v San Diego Chargers

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

The National Football League is busy giving Colin Kaepernick the cold shoulder, as the snubbed quarterback wins international praise for his crusade against racial injustice.

Amnesty International, a global human rights organization, awarded Kaepernick its 2018 Ambassador of Conscience Award. He accepted the prize on Saturday at a ceremony in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The award recognizes individuals who have “promoted and enhanced the cause of human rights through their lives and by example.” Kaepernick joins an elite circle that includes previous winners Nelson Mandela and Harry Belafonte.

“I would like to thank Amnesty International for the Ambassador of Conscience Award,” the Super Bowl quarterback said in his acceptance speech. “But in truth, this is an award that I share with all of the countless people throughout the world combating the human rights violations of police officers, and their uses of oppressive and excessive force.”

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 season to protest the wave of police killings of unarmed Black men and the racial bias in the criminal justice system. He inspired the “take-a-knee” protest among players. At the same time, it sparked harsh criticism from opponents—including President Donald Trump— who ignored the reason for the demonstration and accused the mostly African-American athletes of being unpatriotic.

In response to the controversy, NFL owners allegedly colluded to keep Kaepernick unsigned by an NFL team. It appears that he’ll go yet another season not playing in the league.

“Just like the Ambassadors of Conscience before him, Colin Kaepernick chooses to speak out and inspire others despite the professional and personal risks,” said Salil Shetty, secretary general of Amnesty International.

“When high profile people choose to take a stand for human rights, it emboldens many others in their struggles against injustice.”

Congrats Colin!

RELATED NEWS:

Colin Kaepernick All Smiles As He Heads To Court

Beyoncé Presents Colin Kaepernick With Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

#BlackExcellence: Colin Kaepernick Wins Sports Illustrated ‘Muhammad Ali Legacy Award’

 

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

6 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading Colin Kaepernick Earns A Prestigious Global Award, As The NFL Snubs Him

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 30th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

Amnesty International , Colin Kaepernick , nfl



comments – add yours
Just Added
Group of elementary school kids in yellow school bus.
Texas School Apologizes For Asking Students To List ‘Positive Aspects’ Of Slavery
Jackson Family Press Conference For Global Announcement
Family Says Katherine Jackson Is Doing Just Fine Despite Reports Of ‘Devastating Stroke’
Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening
Just Messy! Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Estranged Husband Is Reportedly Expecting A Baby With His Mistress
Police Line
#SayHerName: Man Admits To Killing Pregnant Girlfriend Found Shot And Stabbed In A Suitcase
Colin Kaepernick Earns A Prestigious Global Award, As The NFL Snubs Him
Trending 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
Queen Bey Brings Out A Whole New Wardrobe For #BeyChella Part Two
Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages
Starbucks Chairman Wants Manager To Meet The Black Men She Called The Cops On Because ‘She’s Suffering’
Prom
This Prom Dress Went Viral For Showing Serious Love To Iconic Black Women
Chadwick Boseman
Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Tapped To Give Howard University Commencement Address
R. Kelly 12 Nights Of Christmas - Brooklyn, New York
#Karma: R. Kelly’s Lawyer, Assistant And Publicist Quit On Him
Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Apologizes For Starbucks Arrest
Hair Show Day Party Hosted By K. Michelle
Tamar Braxton & K. Michelle Reignite Their Feud
'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
Rihanna Announces ‘Savage X Fenty’ Lingerie Collection
Celebrities Visit Build - April 18, 2018
Paula Patton Says Married Boo Is Separated And Headed For Divorce: I Would Never Disrupt Anyone’s Marriage
12 itemsYoung Ethnic Woman With Smokes Coming Out Of Her Mouth
FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products
LTBW2
‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 2: Are Boycotts Effective In 2018?
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close