H&M Taps Moschino To Help With Their Sales, Announces New Collab At Coachella

Hello Beautiful Staff
H&M sales drop has led them to close 170 stores (I wonder what could have caused this); however, the retailer is hoping to come back strong with their latest collaboration.

Initiating the cool that is Jeremy Scott, the brand will be partnering with H&M for a collection. Scott announced this at his annual Coachella party on Saturday evening, with dramatics, of course.

Receiving an IG Live call from Gigi Hadid, that was projected on multiple screens at the party and of course, H&M’s Instagram, was how the collaboration was announced.

Jeremy Scott told Vogue, “This collaboration makes me feel like I’m able to give something again. Lots of young people love my clothes[…]and we make phone cases and little things like that, but in order to have a lewk, I love that this is now something that will be affordable.”

The collection is called “H&M and Moschino TV” and will include both a menswear and womenswear line, accessories, and more. Scott revealed that there will be surprises within the collection, including “the tiniest biker bag ever.” The collection will also have a lot of reworked denim. Both Scott and Hadid were wearing pieces from the collection at the party.

The collection will launch November 8th, 2018. Prices will range from approximately $25 and go up to $300.00.

Beauties, will you be buying? Tell us in the comment section.

Legacy Of Beauty honored several women for their contributions and success in the beauty space while our Style And Beauty Editor, Danielle James, moderated a panel where the women discussed how they were successful, mistakes they made, and their tips to making it big...with a purpose.

 

