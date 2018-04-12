Home > HelloBuzz

Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Proposes

YBN Almighty Jay popped the question on Instagram.

Sonya Eskridge

Sonya Eskridge is a writer from Maryland, who started her news career in radio at the age of 17. After graduating from Virginia Tech, she went on to write for a national publication where she was able to mold her personal voice. Always looking for ways to inform on important issues—or share her love of nerdy and girly things—Sonya thoroughly enjoys writing about a wide range of subjects.

Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Blac Chyna has people wondering whether she just got engaged again.

Wedding bells could be ringing, if you take Instagram captions seriously.

Earlier this week, Chyna’s boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay posted a picture of her with the caption, “Will you marry me?”

Will You Marry Me?💍

A post shared by 👑 YBN Almighty Jay (@ybnalmightyjay) on

Now, fans are taking this as a hint that Chyna and YBN are actually engaged.

Keep in mind that Chyna posted the exact same picture of herself with a much more laid back caption.

🎀💕🌈🤪👑 Chilllin in my @fashionnova

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

There’s no question that Blac Chyna and her barely legal boyfriend are getting serious, but it’s unclear if this was actually his way of proposing.

Our verdict? YBN just saw a pic of Blac Chyna that he liked and he went overboard with his caption.

We’ll wait to see a ring first.

RELATED STORIES:

Watch: Blac Chyna Wields Stroller At Fan Attempting To Touch Her Child

#BlackTwitter Reacts To Blac Chyna’s Lackluster Sex Tape

Keeping Up With The Court: Blac Chyna Sues The ENTIRE Kardashian Family

Blac Chyna , Engaged , rob kardashian , YBN Almighty Jay

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Proposes

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color



comments – add yours
Just Added
CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion
Target Agrees To Pay $3.74 Million In Racial Discrimination Case
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
YouTube To Stream Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Proposes
US-ENTERTAINMENT-NBCUNIVERSAL 2017 UPFRONT
Khloé Kardashian May Be Having Early Contractions
Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex
Why I Feel Bad For Khloe Kardashian Even Though Karma Is Real
2017 amfAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair - Inside
Naomi Campbell Closes Out The Dolce And Gabbana Alta Moda Show Like A True Fashion Queen
NIGERIA-ISLAMISTS-KIDNAPPING-CHIBOK
These Photos Of The Kidnapped Boko Haram Schoolgirls Are Breathtaking & Heartbreaking
Private Party At Catch For Mariah Carey's New Single 'I Don't' ft YG
Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Battle With Bipolar Disorder
49th NAACP Image Awards - Backstage
Marie Claire Names Issa Rae And Yara Shahidi Two Of Their New ‘Fresh Faces’
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: All Nicki Minaj Needed Was A Whip For This Courtside Look
Day N Night
R&B Singer Sabrina Claudio Admitted To Creating Twitter Account To Dog Black Women
New York Increase Police Street Patrols After Increase In Violent Crimes
NYPD Released A Video Of The Saheed Vassell Killing That Fails To Answer A Key Question
Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married
Graduating students applaud as US Presid
#BlackGirlMagic: Meet The Teen Accepted Into 19 Of The World’s Best Universities
Trending President Obama Arrives Back To The White House After Trip To Richmond, Virginia
The Obamas Are Not Invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding
Halle Berry
‘Boomerang’ Reboot Series In The Works At BET, ‘The Quad’ Is Out