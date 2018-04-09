Deelishis Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors With This Makeup Tutorial

Deelishis reveals how her contour routine has changed up her makeup game.

04.09.18
Fans and followers of ‘Flavor of Love’ reality star Deelishis have speculated about the beauty queen undergoing plastic surgery since her stint on TV back in the early 2000s.

But Deelishis is now revealing her pro-makeup tips with this interview with HipHopDetroit. 

 

 

